Pipes at the landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022.HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/Reuters

The U.S. government defended Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to release Russian-owned gas turbines that had been stranded in a Montreal repair facility because of sanctions against Moscow.

Russia last month cited the delayed return of the turbine equipment, which Germany’s Siemens Energy had been servicing in Canada, as the reason behind its decision to reduce the flow of natural gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany, was operating at 40-per-cent capacity.

The Canadian government announced on Saturday that it would issue a special export permit for the turbines to get around sanctions Ottawa introduced after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Those measures forbid the export of certain goods and technologies to Russia, including the turbines.

Mr. Trudeau’s decision was condemned by Ukraine, which expressed “deep disappointment” and warned the move would embolden Moscow to keep using its ability to choke off Europe’s fuel supplies as a weapon.

The U.S. government, however, said Monday it backs Canada, arguing that sending back the turbines will boost Europe’s energy security.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States backs reducing “collective dependence on Russian energy” and said in the short term repatriating the turbines would “allow Germany and other European countries to replenish their gas reserves, increasing their energy security and resiliency and countering Russia’s efforts to weaponize energy.”

Mr. Price said the U.S. is still working with Canada and other allies to find ways to “further reduce Russia’s energy-derived revenues” in order to curtail Moscow’s “ability to fund its brutal, ongoing war in Ukraine.”

The Ukraine government and other critics of Canada’s decision warned the move will undermine, not strengthen, European energy security.

Two men began a hunger strike near Canada’s Parliament Hill on Sunday over Mr. Trudeau’s decision to send back the turbines. Ladislao Zaichka, 21, is a Canadian of Ukrainian origin and Arseni Pivtorak, 19, a Ukrainian citizen with permanent residency status in Canada, said Ottawa is betraying Kyiv. “What side is my prime minister on?” Mr. Zaichka said Monday.

Nord Stream 1, majority-owned by Russia’s state-owned Gazprom was shut down Monday for annual maintenance. Flows are expected to stop for 10 days but governments, markets and companies are worried the shutdown might be extended because of the war in Ukraine. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said the country should confront the possibility that Russia will suspend gas flows through Nord Stream 1 beyond the scheduled maintenance period.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a statement Saturday that Ottawa’s decision was a response to requests from Germany and other European countries, which are reliant on Russian gas to replenish their fuel supplies for the winter months ahead.

The grounded turbines will be sent to Germany, whose government will then turn them over to Russia. The indirect return route could allow Canada to say it hasn’t reneged on its sanctions.

Initially, it appeared only one turbine was at issue. Keean Nembhard, press secretary to Mr. Wilkinson, clarified on Sunday that there are six of them.

In a statement posted on Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, Kyiv described Canada’s decision to issue an export permit allowing the return of the repaired turbine equipment as the “adjustment of the sanctions regime to the whims of Russia.”

“This dangerous precedent violates international solidarity, goes against the principle of the rule of law and will have only one consequence: it will strengthen Moscow’s sense of impunity,” the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy said.

In the statement, Kyiv also disputed Russia’s contention that it requires the turbine equipment to fulfill its natural gas deliveries to Germany.

The Ukrainian government said Russia’s demand for the return of the turbine equipment in order to resume a higher volume of gas deliveries to Europe amounted to blackmail and unconventional warfare tactics. Returning the gear “will allow Russia to continue to use energy as a tool of hybrid warfare against Europe,” the statement said.

Ihor Michalchyshyn, CEO of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, which represents the Ukrainian community in Canada, said sending back the turbines will encourage Moscow to continue wielding energy as a weapon.

“Having shown the Russian regime that their tactics of blackmail are successful, Canada and Germany are making further ultimatums and energy terrorism by Russia a virtual certainty,” Mr. Michalchyshyn said.

Energy analyst Sergey Vakulenko, in a recent report for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think tank, said Moscow appears determined to use gas supplies as a weapon even as Europe strives to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels.

“It is becoming clear that natural gas will be one of the major battlefields of the geo-economic war between Russia and the West,” he wrote.

German officials have said Moscow is using the turbine equipment as an excuse to apply economic pressure to Europe. Returning it would eliminate that excuse, Mr. Habeck said last week in an appeal to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In his statement announcing the release of the turbines, Mr. Wilkinson said Canada will continue to impose sanctions on Moscow and is working with European leaders to end dependency on Russian gas imports as quickly as possible, and to stabilize energy markets.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong said Sunday that the Liberal government’s decision will “perversely” increase Russian gas exports to Europe, even as Ottawa fails to approve new pipelines and liquefied natural gas terminals domestically that could increase Canadian gas exports.

“Instead of circumventing the global sanctions package meant to punish Putin, the Liberal government should approve new pipelines and liquid natural gas terminals so that Canadian natural gas can displace Russian energy supplies to Europe,” he said in a statement signed by several other Conservative MPs.

With reports from Reuters and Associated Press