Line workers assemble a Lexus SUV at the Toyota plant in Cambridge, Ont., in 2015.Aaron Lynett

Arbitration under the USMCA has ruled in favour of Canada and Mexico in a dispute over regional content rules for automobiles – a matter that was at the core of the two-year-old trade pact.

The dispute panel’s decision gives companies more incentive to make auto parts for North American vehicles in Canada and Mexico by upholding regional content rules agreed to in the renegotiation of the NAFTA deal that led to the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement). The new trade pact took effect July 1, 2020.

International Trade Minister Mary Ng, in Mexico City with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the North American Leaders’ Summit and bilateral talks with Mexico, welcomed the dispute panel’s decision. She said it “provides flexibility for automobile makers in Canada, Mexico and the United States” in meeting the content threshold to receive an exemption from tariffs on foreign vehicles.

The auto content ruling was originally leaked in December via a Mexican government tweet – that was later deleted – but on Wednesday the full text of the dispute panel’s verdict was unveiled.

Flavio Volpe, president of Canada’s Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA), said the decision is important because it protects investment decisions made on the original interpretation of what constitutes a made-in-North America automobile that is eligible for exemption from tariffs on foreign made vehicles.

“We agreed on terms after three years of negotiation that worked and the new [Biden] administration re-interpreted those rules that we thought was going to harm some of the sourcing decisions” for auto parts, Mr. Volpe said

If the U.S. position was upheld, it could have hurt auto parts production in Canada and Mexico because automakers may have regarded a higher threshold for North American content as too costly to meet. Instead, Mr. Volpe said, automakers could have decided to forgo meeting content requirement, use more offshore parts and instead pay the tariff for foreign-made vehicles.

Mr. Volpe said the decision is also important because it sends a signal that the USMCA dispute settlement protect is impartial and not biased in favour of the United States. “The USMCA has to work and we have to be able to rely on it – and that includes on dispute resolution.”

He said he expects the U.S. will comply with the ruling because, in his opinion, the Biden administration can say “it went to bat” for an industry and did its best.

The decision came the day after the North American Leader’s Summit (also called the Three Amigos Summit) concluded. Mr. Trudeau remained in Mexico City for one-on-one meetings with Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Mr. Trudeau, speaking before the auto content ruling was unveiled, used a speech to a business audience at Centro University in Mexico to defend the USMCA and urge a retreat from protectionism.

“Of course, like all friends, we’ll have our disagreements from time to time,” Mr. Trudeau told the Centro University audience. “But overall things are working very well.”

It’s been less than three years since a new NAFTA deal took effect and disputes have proliferated. These include the auto content rules, access to Canada’s protectionist dairy system and whether Mexico is discriminating against Canadian and American investors by giving preferential treatment in its energy market to its state oil company and a national power utility. Another dispute is brewing over Mr. Lopez Obrador’s plan to ban imports of genetically modified corn in 2024.

Hanging over the three-country free trade pact is a the mandated review of the USMCA that was baked into the agreement, which means all parties must agree to extend the deal by 2026. Failure to do so will create uncertainty because of annual reviews for the final 10 years or until all parties agree to extend the deal for another 16-year term.

Mr. Trudeau said the three countries need to resist the urge to protect their domestic industries from competition. “Of course, when the world is uncertain, it’s human nature to look inwards. To feel the pull of protectionist urges. To want to hunker down and let the storm blow past,” he said.

“But, as governments and leaders, we need to be wise enough to recognize that giving in to those voices is not the way to overcome our challenges. Putting up trade barriers is putting up barriers to growth. And that doesn’t help anyone.”