 Skip to main content
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
Get full digital access to globeandmail.com
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
Start Today
// //

Politics

Flash Sale $0.99/24 weeks
Register
AdChoices

Vaccination will be required to enter the House of Commons, Speaker says

Ian Bailey
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota announced in a statement that MPs, their staff, political research office employees, administration employees, journalists and others will require proof of vaccination.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

MPs and anyone else who wants to enter the House of Commons precinct will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 effective with the planned Nov. 22 opening of Parliament, the Speaker says.

Anthony Rota, the Speaker and chair of the Board of Internal Economy, which manages Parliament and includes members of various parties, announced the plan on Tuesday evening in a statement.

The requirement applies to MPs, their staff, political research office employees, administration employees, journalists and others, according to the statement, which was released after a board meeting.

Story continues below advertisement

Individuals are deemed fully vaccinated against COVID-19 14 days after they receive the recommended doses of vaccines, the statement said.

People with medical reasons for not being fully vaccinated will be able to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. The statement did not mention any option to attend remotely, or say if the requirement will apply to the Senate.

The statement said details are still being developed. It noted that decisions were made to meet recommendations from public-health authorities to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.

MPs are returning to Parliament after the Sept. 20 federal election, in which the Liberals won a minority government.

The Liberals and Bloc Québécois in particular favour vaccination for MPs. New Democrat MP Charlie Angus called the announcement “a no-brainer” in a tweet on Tuesday night. “Glad to see that politicians are not being given a free ride while other Canadians are doing their part to limit the spread of the virus,” he wrote.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has declined to say how many of his party’s MPs are vaccinated, maintaining that alternatives such as rapid testing should be available to those who don’t want to get the shots.

Mark Strahl, the MP for Chilliwack-Hope in British Columbia, has declared that the party should fight vaccination requirements for MPs.

Story continues below advertisement

In an Oct. 8 tweet, Mr. Strahl wrote: “Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandate is discriminatory, coercive and must be opposed. We must continue to demand reasonable exemptions and accommodations, like rapid testing, for those unable or unwilling to be vaccinated.”

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office last week said one of the first orders of business would be working with all parties to ensure all MPs in the House of Commons are fully vaccinated.

The statement said Canadians expect their elected representatives to lead by example, and the Prime Minister would raise the issue with other leaders.

Before the Speaker’s statement, Official Opposition spokesperson Josie Sabatino said that, in a conference call scheduled for Wednesday, Mr. O’Toole will tell the Prime Minister to stop using vaccines as a political wedge.

Mr. Trudeau is speaking to Mr. O’Toole as part of a round of calls with opposition leaders on priorities before Parliament resumes on Nov. 22.

Ms. Sabatino said Mr. O’Toole planned to tell Mr. Trudeau that Conservatives will put forward ideas to reduce and address vaccine hesitancy in Canada in the coming weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

On another issue, Ms. Sabatino said Mr. O’Toole planned to press Mr. Trudeau to stop the Canada Recovery Benefit by the end of November to address a labour shortage. The CRB, introduced last September to replace the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, provides individuals with $300 a week, although the actual payment is $270 after a 10-per-cent withholding tax.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trudeau spoke with Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, and the Prime Minister’s Office said Mr. Trudeau will talk on Wednesday with Mr. O’Toole, Green Party MP Elizabeth May and federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

The Prime Minister’s Office has said a gender-balanced cabinet will be announced on Oct. 26.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies