Vancouver Airport CEO Tamara Vrooman named Canada Infrastructure Bank chair

Bill Curry
Ottawa
Tamara Vrooman, former CEO of Vancity Savings Credit Union, at a branch in Vancouver, May 5, 2014.

Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail

Vancouver Airport Authority CEO Tamara Vrooman has been named as the next chair of the Canada Infrastructure Bank, a $35-billion Crown corporation that Ottawa hopes will play a key role in the post-pandemic economic recovery.

Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna is scheduled to make the announcement Thursday.

Ms. Vrooman’s previous leadership experience includes working as president and CEO of Vancity, the country’s largest credit union, and as British Columbia’s deputy minister of finance.

She becomes the third chair of the bank, which the Liberal government created in 2017 with a mandate to attract large institutional investors – such as pension funds – to participate in Canadian infrastructure projects. To date, however, the bank has faced criticism for not delivering on the government’s initial vision.

The first chair, Janice Fukakusa, left in April of last year, along with the first CEO, Pierre Lavallée. Michael Sabia, the former head of Quebec’s pension fund, was announced at that time as the new bank chair, while a new CEO, Ehren Cory, was not announced until late October.

Then in early December, the federal government announced Mr. Sabia was leaving the bank to become the deputy minister of the federal finance department, where he works with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

The bank’s new leadership team of Ms. Vrooman and Mr. Cory will face pressure to approve projects quickly, given the institution’s performance to date. The Conservative Party and the New Democratic Party have both said the bank should be shut down.

In a statement, Ms. McKenna described Ms. Vrooman as “an excellent choice” and highlighted her work with the B.C. finance department during a period that saw the province’s credit rating improve.

“She has the right background and experience and she knows how to get things done,” the minister said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mr. Sabia held a joint news conference in October to announce that $10-billion of the bank’s $35-billion budget would be allocated over the next three years, as part of a “growth plan” that will primarily focus on environmental projects like electric buses and energy-saving building renovations.

