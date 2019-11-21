Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart says Prairie premiers should ‘get over’ themselves and work with Ottawa

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart at the start of a meeting in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart says his advice to premiers warring with Ottawa over energy and environment policy is to “get over yourselves" and focus on the policy files like infrastructure and transit where the two orders of government can agree and work together.

Mr. Stewart’s comments followed a brief meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa Thursday morning, part of a growing list of face-to-face chats Mr. Trudeau is holding with political leaders from Western Canada. The meetings were sparked by the fractures revealed in last month’s election result, where the Liberals were shut out of Saskatchewan and Alberta.

The election result, which left the Liberals in power but under a minority government, angered some people in Alberta and Saskatchewan, who view Mr. Trudeau’s climate change policies as a direct attack on their economy and livelihood. The Prime Minister and his newly appointed ministers of environment and natural resources are adamant that they can both tackle climate change and support the oil and gas sector.

But some groups in the Prairie provinces have pushed the idea of separating from Canada, and Western alienation has become the focus of national attention. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has pushed for more independence and control and his counterpart in Saskatchewan, Scott Moe, has doubled down on his calls for the government to cancel its environmental assessment overhaul and shelve the carbon tax.

Mr. Stewart, who noted that he and Mr. Trudeau strongly disagree on the construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, said harping on differences between Ottawa and other levels of government won’t get them anywhere.

“Get over yourselves, get down to work, help your residents, get stuff built," Mr. Stewart said.

“Transit wont get built in Calgary without federal investment, without provincial investment, so [Mr. Kenney is] going to have to probably drop this if he’s going to want to help his cities," Mr. Stewart said.

Mr. Stewart, who is a former NDP MP, also took umbrage with his province being lumped into the narrative of Western alienation, adding that he thinks B.C. is being “high jacked” by Alberta and Saskatchewan.

“I want in, not out," Mr. Stewart said. “I just get upset when people talk about Western alienation because British Columbia, what we want to do is work with this government.”

To that end he said he didn’t raise Trans Mountain with Mr. Trudeau and instead talked about transit, housing and the opioid crisis.

Requests for comment sent to Mr. Kenney and Mr. Moe’s offices were not immediately returned.

Talk about Alberta leaving confederation, termed “Wexit," is “idiotic," Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said Thursday after his own meeting with Mr. Trudeau. But he added that the sentiment behind the separation push is “rooted in something very real, it’s not a blind anger or a dislike of confederation.”

A key concern for many provinces in Canada is the new environmental assessment law, which Mr. Kenney has dubbed the “no more pipelines act.” Mr. Nenshi said he’s worried the Liberals are replacing one broken regime with another faulty one.

The Liberal government is adamant that the new law, C-69, will allow for a more streamlined process to vet major infrastructure projects, but is open to advice on how the bill is implemented. The Prime Minister’s Office again said it will not reopen the bill, after Mr. Trudeau’s Prairie adviser, Jim Carr, said the government is open to “looking at the legislation.”

Mr. Nenshi said the Prime Minister said he is “interested in improving the system and improving C-69.” The mayor said he will continue to be a “thorn in his side” until it works well.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, a B.C. MP who was promoted in Wednesday’s cabinet shuffle, told reporters on Thursday that the Impact Assessment Act is enabling legislation and the policies and regulations that are put in place will dictate how it works in practice.

Mr. Trudeau’s meetings with political leaders from across Canada will continue Friday with a visit from Ontario Premier Doug Ford. The premier was at the centre of attacks from Mr. Trudeau on an almost daily basis during the election but Mr. Ford told reporters in Toronto he will deliver a simple message to Mr. Trudeau: “we look forward to working with you.”

“Now more than ever we must, we absolutely must, unite this country. And this will require us to acknowledge the concerns of our friends out in the west, and our friends out in the east. But I always truly believe that there’s always, always common ground," Mr. Ford said.

Mr. Ford on Thursday also launched a cabinet council on provincial-federal relations, which he will chair, to focus on shared priorities such as infrastructure, healthcare and jobs.

Mr. Ford said the province will ask Ottawa for additional funding for health transfers and called on the federal government to support Ontario’s transit expansion plan.

Canada’s premiers will also meet in Toronto on Dec. 2.