 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Veteran accuses New Democrat MP Christine Moore of inappropriate sexual behaviour

Veteran accuses New Democrat MP Christine Moore of inappropriate sexual behaviour

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

A veteran of the war in Afghanistan is accusing the NDP’s Christine Moore of inappropriate sexual behaviour, alleging the Quebec MP used her position of authority to take advantage of him.

In an interview, retired corporal Glen Kirkland says Moore first approached him after he testified before a parliamentary committee meeting in June 2013.

NDP MP Christine Moore rises in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 4, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Kirkland says Moore asked about the various injuries that he sustained in Afghanistan, including a damaged pancreas, crushed vertebrae and PTSD, and invited him to her office after mentioning her background in nursing.

Story continues below advertisement

Kirkland alleges that once there, Moore plied him with drinks after reassuring him that the alcohol would not interact with the various medications that he was taking.

While Kirkland did not want to get into specifics, he did tell the CBC that Moore followed him back to his hotel and continued to send explicit messages, even turning up unannounced at his Manitoba home before he forcibly told her to stop.

Kirkland says many people were aware of his allegations, but he believes it was seen as a joke and that the response would have been different if their genders were reversed.

Moore has not responded to requests for comment; NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to issue a statement later today.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.