Veteran Quebec Liberal MP Denis Paradis won't seek re-election this fall

Veteran Quebec Liberal MP Denis Paradis won’t seek re-election this fall

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Liberal MP Denis Paradis in the House of Commons in 2015.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Veteran Liberal MP Denis Paradis says he won’t seek re-election in this fall’s federal election.

The Quebec MP says in a message published on Facebook that it’s time to turn the page after 25 years in politics, and 15 as an MP.

He was first elected in the Brome-Missisquoi riding in 1995, then was re-elected three times before losing his seat in 2006. He finished second in 2008 and 2011 before regaining his seat in the 2015 election.

He served a number roles in government, including secretary of state for La Francophonie and secretary of state for Latin America and Africa between 2002 and 2003, and minister of state for Financial Institutions from 2003 to 2004.

In his message, Paradis said he would continue to take an interest in the files he’s championed, especially those related to the environment.

The 70-year-old said many people had asked him to run again, but he’s decided to leave the role to others.

“To me, politics is a vocation. And to this vocation, I have given the best of myself,” he wrote in a post Sunday.

“I think that every file is important. I do my utmost to carry all of them forward to the best of my knowledge.”

