Vice-Admiral Mark Norman to retire from the military

Vice-Admiral Mark Norman says he will retire from the Canadian Armed Forces.

A joint statement from Vice-Adm. Norman and the Department of National Defence says lawyers for both the Canadian government and the military officer have concluded conversations that have resulted in a mutually accepted agreement, and that the senior naval officer has decided not to return to his former post.

“Vice-Admiral Norman remains committed to the Navy, the Canadian Armed Forces and their mission. However, after consulting with his family, his chain of command, and his counsel, Vice-Adm. Norman has decided to retire from the Canadian Armed Forces,” says the statement issued from the department.

“Both parties believe that this resolution will return focus to the critical work of the Canadian Forces, which is the protection of all Canadians.”

The federal government thanked Vice-Adm. Norman for his 38 years of service.

The decision comes over one month after a grueling legal battle ended for Vice-Adm. Norman.

Vice-Adm. Norman was suspended as the military’s second-in-command on Jan. 16, 2017, and charged last year with a single count of breach of trust. That charge was later stayed. The Crown prosecutor said new information provided by his defence team prompted the decision in early May to stay the charge. Federal prosecutor Barbara Mercier told court in May that there was no longer a reasonable prospect of conviction.

The Globe and Mail has reported that the Prime Minister was frustrated and angry that a cabinet decision to delay a navy supply ship contract had been leaked to a CBC reporter in late 2015. Sources said that triggered the Privy Council Office to call in the Mounties, which eventually led to the charge against Vice-Adm. Norman.