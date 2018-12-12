 Skip to main content

Vice-Admiral Mark Norman's lawyers say feds refusing to co-operate with requests for documents

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Vice Admiral Mark Norman arrives to the Ottawa Courthouse in Ottawa on Dec. 12, 2018.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Suspended Vice-Admiral Mark Norman’s lawyers are accusing the federal Department of Justice of refusing to co-operate with their numerous requests for documents that they say are required to ensure their client a fair trial.

Defence lawyer Marie Henein is telling an Ottawa court this morning that she has attempted on countless occasions to work with Justice Department lawyers to try to narrow the search and find documents the most relevant to Norman’s case.

But Henein says the Justice Department has either ignored her requests or dragged its feet, saying that it will take months to collect the documents Norman’s team has requested and more resources aren’t available to speed things up.

Henein says Crown prosecutors have been little help in either collecting the documents or trying to confirm that Justin Trudeau and Stephen Harper are willing to waive cabinet secrecy so that certain records can be made available to Norman’s defence.

Court is scheduled to spend the next five days hearing arguments over the relevance and public release of documents in Norman’s case.

Norman was suspended in January 2017 as the military’s second in command and charged with one count of breach of trust in connection with the alleged leak of cabinet secrets around a shipbuilding project. He has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to fight the charge.

