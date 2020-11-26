Victims of foreign-state-sponsored harassment in Canada recount threats of rape, murder and harm to families

Open this photo in gallery Conservative MPs Garnett Genuis, left, and Pierre Paul-Hus listen to Chemi Lhamo during a news conference in Ottawa on Thursday. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Victims of foreign-state-sponsored harassment recounted threats of rape, murder and harm to family from supporters of authoritarian governments in Iran, Russia and China on Thursday as they spoke out in an effort to convince Ottawa to take new steps to fight foreign interference on Canadian soil.

Javad Soleimani, a graduate student at the University of Alberta’s school of business, lost his wife, Elnaz Nabiyi, on Jan. 8 when the Iranian military shot down Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752. She was among the 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents killed that day.

Mr. Soleimani was one of a number of speakers at a press conference Thursday to support a new parliamentary motion put forward by Conservative MP Garnett Genuis that calls on the Canadian government to work with provincial, territorial and municipal leaders to combat foreign-state interference and to put in place new measures to deal with it.

Story continues below advertisement

After burying his wife and returning to Canada, Mr. Soleimani criticized the Iran government online and started receiving messages warning him that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps “is able to do anything in Canada and that I better be careful about myself.” He said the head of Iran’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau contacted him via Instagram and “threatened me to remove my Instagram posts in which I had criticized the Iranian regime.” When Mr. Soleimani refused, “Iran’s intelligence service called my family in Iran.”

Last week, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minster François-Philippe Champagne advised Canadians to call their local police force if they are being harassed.

But some at Thursday’s press conference recounted stories of how their complaints were bounced from one law-enforcement organization to another. All speakers urged Ottawa to set up a national hotline to take complaints of foreign harassment as well as a registry to monitor those working in Canada on behalf of foreign governments.

Chemi Lhamo, a Canadian postsecondary student of Tibetan origin, said she received thousands of intimidating messages, including death threats, in early 2019 when she campaigned for and won the post of student-union president at University of Toronto Scarborough. One said she would be shot and “the bullet that will go through you was made in China.”

Canadians who say they have been victims of threats and intimidation by Chinese, Iranian and Russian foreign agents warn that domestic police forces are ill-equipped to deal with their concerns. The Canadian Press

At the same time, The Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily newspaper, ran a story about how Chinese students at Ms. Lhamo’s university launched an online petition questioning her qualifications to be student-union president, citing her social media posts in favour of Tibet independence. China took control of Tibet in 1950 and later quashed an uprising against Chinese rule.

“I was targeted because of my Tibetan identity,” Ms. Lhamo recalled Thursday as she urged Ottawa to take further action. “My immigrant parents did not overcome so many obstacles for me to be bullied here.

“No Canadian on Canadian soil should have to check if they are being followed, self-censor themselves because they are scared of what they might have to go through. No Canadian should have to worry about their child being punched, raped or killed for standing up for something they care about.”

Story continues below advertisement

Marcus Kolga, a Canadian of Estonian origin and a human-rights activist, said he’s faced threats of violence through e-mail and Facebook. He said he took the threats delivered via Facebook to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police “but received the ... runaround.” He went to the York Regional Police, who tracked down the perpetrator.

He said Canada must develop a “national reporting mechanism for victims of political intimidation” in this country. “We should also follow Australia’s example and create a foreign-agents registry for all former civil servants, diplomats and individuals and groups who actively lobby at any level of Canadian government on behalf of malign foreign states such as China, Russia and Iran.”

Last week, the House of Commons passed a motion calling on the Trudeau government to confront the growing threat to Canada’s “national interest and values” posed by Xi Jinping’s Communist regime in China. It gave Ottawa 30 days to come up with a plan to combat China’s surveillance and intimidation of Chinese-Canadians in Canada, and to make a decision on whether to allow Huawei, the Chinese technology giant, to supply equipment to Canada’s 5G wireless networks.

The governing Liberals mostly voted against the motion, aside from five who voted with it. The Conservatives, Bloc Québécois, NDP and other MPs voted in favour.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.