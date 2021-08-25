Canadian special forces appear to ignore Afghans with exit documents at Kabul airport, video shows

New video posted on Facebook shows Canadian special forces ignoring what appears to be Afghan refugees - with Canadian exit documents - who are desperately seeking to get into the airport in the final wave of evacuation flights before the United States withdraws from the Kabul airport on Aug. 31.
The cell phone videos show several Afghans standing in water and pleading with three Canadian soldiers, who are wearing the Maple Leaf flag on their uniforms, to let them into the airport security.
“They are completely ignoring our messages, our yelling and shouting and nobody is going to take care of us,” said one man.
The Canadian government has told former Afghan translators and support staff, who worked for Canada’s military and diplomats, to wear red at the airport so they can be more easily identified.
“We have been watching for the last three hours. We have approved visas, but nobody is going to take care of us,” the man said. “We are waiting for the Canadian guys. We are showing them our documents and we are asking them to at least support us to get out.”
Jasteena Dhillon, a professor and lawyer who is aiding Afghan evacuees and who worked in Afghanistan for NGOs, told The Globe on Wednesday that she got some Afghan people into the airport with printed copies of their facilitation letter that gives them permission to seek asylum in Canada. But she said they were turned away and told only Canadian passport holders were being accepted at that point.
Kevin Newman, a retired journalist who has been working to help evacuate Afghans, said people on the ground in Kabul are telling him only a small contingent of Canadian soldiers are now visible at Hamid Karzai airport.
“Our eyes and ears waiting for rescue say no Canadian Armed Forces have been seen today [Wednesday] to protect and guide them into the processing area,” Mr. Newman said.
He said it appears to those on the ground that Canada’s soldiering presence has been reduced and only a small contingent remain.
Mr. Newman said the word among Afghans waiting for evacuation is that the federal Immigration department very recently issued a great many exit visas but this effort was thwarted by the Taliban, which warned Tuesday it would stop a further exodus of Afghan nationals.
“The Taliban prevented all of them from entering the airport waiting area,” he said.
He said among those stopped from approaching the airport are bearing documents that appear to be Canadian.
