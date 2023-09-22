9:20 a.m.

Ukraine missile strike hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters

KYIV—Ukraine carried out a fiery missile strike Friday on the main headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and one serviceman was missing, the Russian Defence Ministry said. Photos and video showed large plumes of smoke over the building in Sevastopol in annexed Crimea.

The ministry initially said one servicemember was killed but then issued a subsequent statement saying he was missing.

The Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said no one was injured outside the burning headquarters, and he didn’t provide information on other casualties. Firefighters battled the blaze, and more emergency forces were being brought in, an indication the fire could be massive.

– The Associated Press

Open this photo in gallery: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as his wife Olena Zelenska looks on, as they arrive at the Ottawa airport for a visit to Canada, on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

8:40 a.m.

Zelensky in Ottawa; to address Parliament this afternoon

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Ottawa late Thursday night for his first official visit to Canada since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The Ukrainian president and his wife, Olena Zelenska, arrived in a plane adorned with the Ukrainian flag, and the plane’s crew placed the blue-and-yellow flag outside the window of the cockpit upon landing.

The pair were greeted on the tarmac by a small delegation that included Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Ukraine’s ambassador to Canada, Yuliya Kovaliv.

Open this photo in gallery: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska are greeted by Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada Yulia Kovaliv, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Mr. Zelensky embraced all three before he and the rest of his delegation got into a motorcade and left the airport.

He has a busy Friday planned, including meetings with top Canadian officials and members of the Ukrainian Canadian community.

Mr. Zelensky is also set to address Parliament — his first in-person address since the war began.

He and Mr. Trudeau are expected to sign an agreement to continue strengthening economic ties between the two countries. Mr. Zelensky is also planning to travel to Toronto to meet with business leaders and attend an event, the Prime Minister’s Office says.

Mr. Trudeau visited Kyiv in June and addressed the Ukrainian parliament, pledging Canada’s unwavering support.

– The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery: U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walk through the colonnade to the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2023.EVAN VUCCI/AFP/Getty Images

8:00 a.m.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Canada following U.S trip

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continued his North America mission to bolster support on Thursday, as Russia launched its biggest attack on Ukrainian cities in more than a month, firing two massive barrages of cruise missiles while.

Mr. Zelensky visited the U.S. capital with stops at Congress, the Pentagon and the White House in a bid to shore up backing among the top funder of his country’s defence against Russia’s invasion.

It is Mr. Zelensky’s second visit to Washington since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, 2022, and it comes as Mr. Biden’s request to Congress for an additional US$24-billion for Ukraine’s military and humanitarian needs is hanging in the balance.

Zelensky leaves Washington with US$325-million in military aid, as GOP infighting risks further support

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan underscored Thursday that Mr. Biden would seek to drive home the point that the U.S. and the world “send the unmistakable message that in the 21st century, a dictator cannot be allowed to conquer or carve up his neighbor’s territory.”

“If we allow that here. it will happen elsewhere in ways that will undermine the fundamental security, not to mention the values that the American people hold so dear,” Mr. Sullivan said.

Mr. Biden has called on world leaders to stand strong with Ukraine, even as he faces domestic political divisions at home. A hard-right flank of Republicans, led by Donald Trump, Mr. Biden’s chief rival in the 2024 race for the White House, is increasingly opposed to sending more money overseas.

– The Associated Press