Volunteers before schools: a sign governments are losing sight of what’s urgent

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Volunteers before schools: a sign governments are losing sight of what’s urgent

Campbell Clark
Campbell Clark
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tomken Road Middle School in Mississauga, Ont., seen here on March 31, 2020.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ottawa’s clubby arrangement with WE Charity to deliver grants to student volunteers appears odd, but a second look at the whole program makes you realize it is even worse: It is a sign government has lost the plot of the pandemic.

It was, apparently, so important to the pandemic response to ensure that postsecondary students who volunteer their time get a grant of $1,000 to $5,000 that the federal government handed the whole operation over to WE, asking it to disburse up to $900-million, and paying WE by the head.

Sure, the Liberal government has had to rush out emergency supports to individuals and businesses shut down by the pandemic. But grants for students who volunteer aren’t an urgent pandemic priority.

Story continues below advertisement

Let’s not forget this is still a national emergency. At least one massive, crucial step remains: getting people back to work.

So let’s compare the rush to give students grants for volunteering with something that hasn’t been figured out for many in this country: getting school kids back to class.

Because without schools, a lot of people aren’t going back to work, and the economy will suffer. Not to mention, you know, the kids.

Education, of course, is the responsibility of the provinces. And they are doing different things about schools. Quebec has already sent kids back. In Ontario, the plan for September is to send some kids some days and other kids on other days. In other words, parents will have kids at home half the time. That means many can’t go back to work.

While Ontario’s schools are Premier Doug Ford’s jurisdiction, they are also Justin Trudeau’s problem: Closed schools mean slower economic recovery and more people on federal benefits.

Mr. Trudeau has told families Ottawa has their backs. So why not put up some money and work with provinces to get physically distanced school classes – and for that matter, a more comprehensive child-care plan – up and running coast to coast for 2020-21?

Without schools being open, said Lauren Dobson-Hughes, a consultant specializing in gender and health issues, parents face an impossible decision as employers ask them to come back. “They can’t leave their children at home. So what you will see is women dropping out of the work force,” she said. They will bear the burden of how we have decided to reopen. Schools and child care are the logical, economic and rights-based priority, she said, but nail salons and sushi restaurants are opening first.

Story continues below advertisement

Governments are losing track of the mission. There was a sense of mission about lockdowns in March. Mr. Trudeau’s government then made it a mission to pump out temporary financial benefits. But the goal is to bring the economy back. So why the rush to pay student volunteers instead of throwing more at schools and child care?

Maybe it’s a nice idea that volunteers get something, but in this event, it’s $10-an-hour, with WE paid for every head it brings in.

Students may be hurt financially by the pandemic, but this isn’t proper emergency aid. As it happens, postsecondary students can get emergency benefits of $1,250 a month, and the government has rolled out hundreds of millions of dollars for pandemic work placements and job programs; $900-million for volunteers is just not a pandemic priority.

Yet the Liberal government decided the rush was so desperate that it had to use WE – an organization that highlights Mr. Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, as spokespersons – to shovel out money.

Mr. Trudeau insisted that idea came from the civil service, which seems strangely unlike civil servants. Ottawa bureaucrats aren’t known for going out on a limb to propose that a massive program be handed over to an organization that has never done anything like it before. Never mind that the idea of paying people to recruit people who will be paid to work for organizations that don’t have to pay them is systemically vulnerable to fraud.

It all requires more explanation – and still, the government says it will not make the agreement with WE public until the fall.

Story continues below advertisement

The bigger worry is that it is making this a priority in a crisis, when many kids won’t get to school in the fall, and the steps to reopening remain uncertain.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies