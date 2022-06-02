Welcome back to Vote of Confidence, The Globe’s Ontario election newsletter.

It’s June 2, so you know what that means – it’s election day.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is seeking a second term as Premier in a race that also includes NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca and the Green Party’s Mike Schreiner.

Polls open at 9 a.m. and will close at 9 p.m. ET.

The Globe’s Ontario Election live blog will have the latest news of the day, with files from our reporters around the province, everything you need to know to head to the polls, and results as they begin to come in.

How do I vote?

Ontario residents can vote in person from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET at their assigned polling station, based on the location of their current residential address. To find your electoral district, enter your postal code on the Elections Ontario website.

Registered voters will need to bring one piece of ID with their name to the polling station. If you are not registered on the voters list, you will need to present one piece of ID showing both your name and current residential address to vote. The Elections Ontario website provides a list of ID requirements for both registered and non-registered voters.

What should I know about the parties’ pledges and their leaders?

Signs against the proposed Highway 413, placed on Dan O’Reilly’s property in Bolton, Ont., are photographed on May 18, 2022.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

