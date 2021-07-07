 Skip to main content
Voting begins to name new national chief of the Assembly of First Nations

Kristy Kirkup
Ottawa
The current national chief, Perry Bellegarde, was elected in late 2014 and re-elected in 2018, but announced in December that he would not run again.

Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail

First Nations chiefs are voting to name a new national chief of the Assembly of First Nations Wednesday, a role that will involve navigating working relationships with the Prime Minister, the federal cabinet and the premiers at a critical moment in reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

The election is being held virtually during the AFN annual general assembly. On Tuesday, a draft resolution to delay the election was defeated. The resolution said legitimate concerns had been expressed by chiefs and leaders about the fairness of an online vote.

The vote is taking place while governments across Canada are facing pressure to advance reconciliation, particularly as the consequences of residential schools come into sharper focus. First Nations have announced preliminary discoveries of hundreds of unmarked graves near three former schools in recent weeks.

Candidates for national chief include RoseAnne Archibald, who announced in May that she would not be seeking re-election as the Ontario regional chief of the AFN; Muskowekwan First Nation Chief Reginald Bellerose, of Saskatchewan; Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, who represents 49 Northern Ontario communities; Jodi Calahoo-Stonehouse of Michel First Nation in Alberta; Kevin Hart, who has served as the AFN’s Manitoba regional chief; Lee Crowchild of Tsuut’ina First Nation in Alberta; and Cathy Martin of the Listuguj First Nation in Quebec.

The AFN is an advocacy organization representing more than 900,000 First Nations people in 634 communities across the country. The national chief plays a key role in trying to influence federal government policy.

The organization holds an election for the position every three years. The current national chief, Perry Bellegarde, was elected in late 2014 and re-elected in 2018. He announced in December that he would not run again.

In a recent exit interview with The Globe and Mail, Mr. Bellegarde said being national chief is challenging but he viewed the role as public service because of the impact the work has on people’s lives. He also said it requires balance: being a strong advocate for First Nations people and collaborating with government to influence policy and bring about legislative changes.

“I feel good. We moved the yardsticks, improved the lives of our people,” he said. “But we need to keep going and maintain momentum.”

According to the AFN charter, candidates for national chief must be 18 or older, of First Nations ancestry and members of First Nations communities in good standing with the AFN. The national chief must be elected with a 60-per-cent majority; if no candidate reaches that threshold, additional rounds of voting will take place.

Some of the central issues being discussed during the race include treaty rights, self-government and supports for survivors of intergenerational trauma, including former residential school students. Candidates have also taken positions on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. (Last month, the Senate passed legislation requiring the federal government to ensure that Canadian laws are consistent with the declaration.)

In the lead-up to Wednesday’s vote, there have also been calls to elect a woman for the first time in the AFN’s 50-year history.

