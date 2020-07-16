WE Charity could have received up to $43.5-million for administering student volunteer program, Minister tells MPs

Open this photo in gallery Youth Minister Bardish Chagger says the WE organization won't manage the federal government's $900-million program to pay students and fresh graduates for volunteer work this summer. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

WE Charity could have received up to $43.5-million for administering the Canada Student Service Grant program, a federal cabinet minister told MPs Thursday during the first day of hearings into the since terminated arrangement between Ottawa and the charity.

Until Thursday, the federal government had only said that WE Charity would have received at least $19.5-million and that the final amount would be based in part on the number of participating students.

The committee’s first witness was Diversity, Inclusion and Youth Minister Bardish Chagger. She said she received a written recommendation from Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) Senior Assistant Deputy Minister Rachel Wernick that administration of the planned $912-million program should be outsourced to WE via a contribution agreement.

“I accepted the recommendation and I brought it forward to cabinet,” Ms. Chagger told MPs.

Ms. Chagger said the advice was given in writing but she could not say whether Ms. Wernick spoke with anyone in the Prime Minister’s Office about the program before making her recommendation. In response to questioning from Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre, Ms. Chagger said the question should be directed to Ms. Wernick, who is scheduled to appear before the committee later Thursday.

Other witnesses scheduled to appear Thursday include Canadian Heritage Associate Deputy Minister Gina Wilson, ESDC Assistant Deputy Minister Stephanie Hébert and Volunteer Canada President and CEO Paula Speevak.

Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion announced Thursday that his office is launching an investigation into whether Finance Minister Bill Morneau contravened the federal Conflict of Interest Act in relation to the WE contract. The investigation is in addition to a similar investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s involvement in the government decision to outsource administration of the $900-million program to WE.

Mr. Dion said in a statement posted on Twitter that the investigation is in response to several requests from parliamentarians. He noted that the average time for his office to complete an investigation and issue a report is about seven months.

One of Mr. Morneau’s daughters works for WE and another has been involved in volunteer activities with the organization.

“When it came to the administration of the Canada Student Service Grant, our focus from day one was delivering help to students as swiftly and efficiently as possible. Given the fact that my daughter works for the WE organization in an unrelated branch, I should have recused myself in order to avoid any perception of conflict,” Mr. Morneau said in a statement following Mr. Dion’s announcement. “I will fully cooperate with the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner, and moving forward will fully recuse myself from discussions related to the WE organization.”

Conservative, NDP and Bloc Québécois MPs on the finance committee have indicated support for calling Mr. Trudeau as a witness. Mr. Trudeau said Thursday that his office has received an invitation but remained non-committal on whether or not he will appear as a witness during the committee study.

“We are looking at that,” he said.

The Globe is a media partner of WE Charity.

The WE organization announced Thursday that it will launch a restructuring of its organization, including winding down some of its domestic programming like WE Days and focus on international development work.

The government first announced on June 25 that it had outsourced the management of its $900-million Canada Student Service Grant to WE Charity. The government has said WE would receive at least $19.5-million to run the program and suggested the amount could be higher depending on the number of students that participated.

By July 3, WE and the government announced the arrangement had been cancelled amid conflict of interest accusations. It was later revealed that Mr. Trudeau’s wife, mother and brother had been paid to work for the charity and that Mr. Morneau’s daughter is a contract employee at WE.

