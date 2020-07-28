WE Charity ex-chair says she resigned over lack of financial disclosure during mass layoffs

The former chair of WE Charity’s Canadian board of directors says she resigned from her position after the group refused to provide the board with financial documents to justify laying off hundreds of people when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.

Michelle Douglas spoke to MPs on the House of Commons finance committee on Tuesday — the first time she has disclosed the full reason for her departure from the charity’s board in March.

“I resigned because I could not do not my job. I could not discharge my governance duties,” Ms. Douglas told the committee.

The finance committee is studying the government’s now-cancelled contract with WE Charity to run the Canada Student Service Grant. The charity stood to make up to $43.5-million from the contract.

Ms. Douglas also said the board was not told that some speakers at the charity’s massive WE Day events for students were paid. After the charity’s contract with the government was cancelled news broke that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, mother and brother had been paid for their participation in WE Day events.

She also told MPs she doesn’t know if WE would have been able to administer the Canada Student Serve Grant. She noted that she left the organization before the program was conceived and before the charity and the government negotiated a contract for WE to run the program. She noted to the committee that when she left the organization hundreds of employees were being laid off.

Ms. Douglas’s comments come after the charity said its board turnover earlier this year was part of a long-planned change, stemming from a 2019 review. In July the WE organization announced a review of its organizational structure, a plan to refocus its efforts on international work, and a second review of its board in one year.

Ms. Douglas said the board convened an ad hoc committee to get briefings and updates from WE Charity’s executive as the organization was conducting its layoffs. She told the committee the board requested information that she said was “necessary for the board to discharge its oversight duties.”

Despite the executive saying it was running daily financial reports, Ms. Douglas said as of March 23 those reports and other evidence and raw data had not been provided to the board.

“If the organization was making drastic decisions based on daily reports, we needed to see them,” she said. “The executive team, when asked, did not agree to provide these documents.”

She said she resigned following a discussion with WE Charity co-founder Craig Kielburger, who asked for her resignation.

Citing a breakdown in trust, she said: “I opted to resign immediately” and “in an accelerated process the rest of the board was replaced.”

Ms. Douglas is scheduled to testify for one hour on Tuesday. She will be followed by WE Charity co-founders Craig and Marc, who are scheduled to testify for four hours.

In a statement from the charity sent to the Globe and Mail on Monday, the organization said “during this difficult time of global disruption, staff worked their hardest to be responsive to the board of directors.”

“We had 12 oral briefings to groups of board members in March and a full board meeting on March 16th,” the statement said. “According to our organizational records, we provided COVID-19 staffing implication records 9 business days after we received the request from the Board. We provided COVID-19 financial scenario models 11 days after the board request.”

The government first announced the contract on June 25, but it was cancelled on July 3 amid conflict-of-interest accusations against Mr. Trudeau. The deal called for all the money to be paid to WE by July 2. The charity said Monday it received $30-million on June 30, but will refund all the money. “The details of repayment are presently being worked out with the government,” WE said in a statement.

The government awarded the charity a contract despite multiple financial ties that the families of Mr. Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau have with WE. Mr. Trudeau and his chief of staff, Katie Telford, will testify to the finance committee on Thursday afternoon.

Both Mr. Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau have apologized for failing to recuse themselves from the cabinet decision to award WE the contract. The Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner is investigating whether they broke federal ethics laws.

Questions about the connections between the charity and senior Liberals prompted revelations that Mr. Trudeau’s wife, mother and brother have been paid for their participation in WE events. The Prime Minister’s mother, Margaret Trudeau, was paid the most. The charity confirmed on July 9 that since 2016, Ms. Trudeau has been paid about $312,000 in speaking fees, which includes a commission to the speaking agency that represents her.

It was then revealed that Mr. Morneau’s daughter works for the organization. And last week Mr. Morneau also revealed that he reimbursed the WE Charity $41,366 on Wednesday for expenses related to his family’s 2017 travel with the organization.

The Globe has a sponsorship partnership with WE Charity. The agreement expires on Aug. 31 and will not be renewed.

