Politics

WE Charity laying off dozens of staff, looking to sell real estate in Toronto

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

WE Charity co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger are seen in a file photo.

WE Charity is scaling back its operations, making dozens of layoffs in Canada and the United Kingdom and looking to sell some of its real estate holdings in Toronto.

The charity has been embroiled in a political controversy since the Trudeau government chose it to run a now-abandoned youth volunteer program.

Prime Minister Trudeau and WE Charity: The controversy explained

WE Charity says its financial position has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and “recent events,” prompting a need to shift programming and reduce staff.

At its global headquarters in Toronto, 22 full-time employees will be laid off and another 59 employees working on fixed-term contracts with the charity won’t have their contracts renewed when they expire at the end of the month.

WE Charity’s U.K. operations will be centralized in Canada, which means 19 full-time and contract employees in London will be laid off.

In addition, a number of buildings on a block near Moss Park in Toronto acquired by the charity as part of a 25th anniversary plan to create a youth campus will be assessed by the organization to determine which ones could be sold.

Craig and Marc Kielburger told a House of Commons committee probing the abortive plan for a national volunteer program that the WE organization they run never should have taken it on. The Canadian Press

