Trudeau says he pushed back on WE Charity contract when it was first proposed

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the WE Charity received “no preferential treatment” from him or anyone else in the government and that he pushed back when he first learned on May 8 that the organization had been recommended by the public service to administer a program for students during the pandemic.

In remarks before the House of Commons finance committee on Thursday, Mr. Trudeau said he first learned that the organization had been recommended by the public service to roll out the Canada Student Service Grant program on May 8 prior to a cabinet meeting.

Mr. Trudeau said he questioned whether this recommendation had been properly scrutinized.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Trudeau said that he and his chief of staff, Katie Telford, knew the WE Charity was known to be connected to people in the government, including himself and that he’d spoken at their events in the past. He also said they knew the selection of WE Charity would be “closely scrutinized.”

The Prime Minister said he was briefed again May 21 and he was assured that the public service had done its due diligence.

He said that on May 22 Diversity and Inclusion Minister Bardish Chagger presented the agreement to cabinet and it was approved.

“WE Charity received no preferential treatment, not from me, not from anyone else,” he said. “The public service recommended WE Charity and I did absolutely nothing to influence that recommendation.”

“Getting young people to serve has been a goal of mine well before I ever got into politics so I deeply regret how this has unfolded,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s testimony marks a central moment in a political drama that has plagued his government in recent weeks and resulted in sliding poll numbers for the Liberals.

The central issue at the core of the controversy is whether Mr. Trudeau’s personal and family ties to the WE Charity constitutes a conflict-of-interest after the organization was awarded a now-cancelled contribution agreement to administer a program for students during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The Prime Minister is facing a formal investigation by the Conflict of Interest Commissioner Mario Dion.

The government budgeted $912-million for the student program, but the contribution agreement to administer it with WE allowed for an upper limit of $543.5-million in spending.

During his opening remarks, the Prime Minister said he was aware that his brother and his mother did work for the charity but he said he did not know how much they had been paid and that he learned the extent after the program for students was launched publicly.

Since 2016, the WE charity said Margaret Trudeau has been paid about $312,000 in speaking fees and the prime minister’s brother, Alexandre Trudeau, received about $40,000.

The charity said those amounts include a 20-per-cent commission paid to their speaking agency.

At the finance committee on Tuesday, WE Charity’s co-founders said on top of those fees, the organization also covered their expenses.

Story continues below advertisement

Craig and Marc Kielburger said the charity paid $167,944 in expenses over 28 events for Ms. Trudeau and $19,576 over eight events for Alexandre.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the Prime Minister’s wife, was paid $1,400 for one appearance at an event in 2012, the charity said. The Kielburgers said Tuesday the charity covered $25,326 in expenses over seven events for her.

The Prime Minister’s Office has said Ms. Grégoire Trudeau’s involvement with WE has been cleared by the ethics commissioner.

Mr. Trudeau’s chief-of-staff, Ms. Telford, is also set to testify before the finance committee on Thursday about the controversy.

On Thursday, the Ethics Commissioner announced an expanded probe into the Finance Minister Wednesday over Mr. Morneau’s failure to reimburse travel expenses with the WE Charity.

Mr. Morneau is already being investigated under two sections of the Conflict of Interest Act, based on his family’s work with the charity.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Dion said he would broaden his probe based on the Finance Minister’s admission he only paid back WE Charity last week for $41,366 in travel expenses incurred in 2017 and after the charity’s co-founders said Mr. Morneau’s family may have taken a private plane in Kenya.

Both Mr. Trudeau and and Finance Minister Bill Morneau have apologized for failing to recuse themselves from the cabinet decision to sign off on the agreement with WE.

The Globe and Mail has a sponsorship partnership with WE Charity. The agreement expires on Aug. 31 and will not be renewed.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.