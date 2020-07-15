WE Charity to scale back programming, launch another governance review amid political controversy

After finding itself at the centre of a political firestorm, the WE organization announced on Wednesday a restructuring that will lead to the winding down of some of its domestic programming, a refocus on international work, and a second review of its board governance in one year.

WE, one of Canada’s best known charities, announced the changes as it tries to bounce back from a controversy after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his government had awarded it a contract to administer a $900-million program. The announcement faced scrutiny because of the charity’s close ties to the Trudeau family, but also led to questions about the organization’s structure, governance and treatment of its staff.

WE’s contract to run the newly created Canada Student Service Grant was announced by Mr. Trudeau on June 25 and cancelled on July 3. It has prompted an investigation by the Ethics Commissioner into whether the Prime Minister broke the Conflict of Interest Act, after revelations surfaced that Mr. Trudeau’s wife, mother and brother had been paid for work with the charity. Two House of Commons committees have started studies of the controversy, with a third committee considering whether to do the same.

“After much reflection and with great care and concern for all our stakeholders, we have made some important decisions to refocus on our mission, simplify our program offering, and undertake a series of governance and structural changes,” read a late Wednesday statement that was not attributed to a person but rather came from the organization as a whole.

The WE organization has two main divisions. WE Charity is a registered charity that focuses on international development projects and youth education programs such as WE Day events that attract thousands of youth and have featured Mr. Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, as keynote speakers. The organization also includes ME to WE, a for-profit corporation that sells products and services including chocolate, coffee, bracelets and travel services.

Charity Intelligence, an independent organization that rates charities based on criteria such as financial transparency, has expressed concern that WE blurs the line between its charity arm – which is legally required to produce public financial reports – and the for-profit company, which is not required to disclose its financial details.

For example, the watchdog group’s managing director Kate Bahen, pointed out that the charity’s Chief Financial Officer holds the same position for WE Charity in Canada and the United States as for the ME to WE for-profit group.

“WE Charity buys promotional goods, and travel services from ME to WE,” the Charity Intelligence group notes on its website. In 2019, WE Charity paid ME to WE $3.6-million for travel, leadership training services, and promotional goods. In the same year, the group said ME to WE contributed $4.4 million to WE Charity in time and/or cash. With the for profit entity also acting as a corporate sponsor of the charity’s events.

In its Wednesday statement, WE said its “structure needs to be easier to understand and more transparent for all our stakeholders.”

“We recognize that 25 years of rapid expansion and ground-breaking social entrepreneurship has resulted in an organizational structure that is more complicated than it needs to be,” the statement said.

The Globe and Mail is a media partner of WE Charity.

More to come.

