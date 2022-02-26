A protester holds a placard reading 'No SWIFT for Russia' during a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 26, 2022, in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany.YANN SCHREIBER/AFP/Getty Images

Canada and key Western allies said they are taking steps to block Russia’s access to the SWIFT international payment system in further punitive action against Moscow for its ongoing military assault on Ukraine.

“Russia’s war represents an assault on fundamental international rules and norms that have prevailed since the Second World War, which we are committed to defending,” a joint statement from the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States said Saturday night.

“We will hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin.”

Russia-Ukraine live updates: Kyiv under curfew as antiwar protests spread worldwide

Poland opens its arms and heart to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion

The joint statement also said the same group of allies would restrict the Russian central bank’s access to international reserves.

SWIFT, or the “Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication,” is a secure-messaging network that facilitates rapid cross-border payments, making it a crucial mechanism for international trade.

Canada strongly supports removing Russian banks from SWIFT and targeting and restricting Putin’s war chest - the reserves of the Russian Central Bank. President Putin’s invasion cannot be allowed to succeed. We stand with the brave people of Ukraine. https://t.co/Zxl0FONTP3 — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) February 26, 2022

The statement from allies said countries “commit to ensuring that selected Russian banks are removed from the SWIFT messaging system. This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally.”

Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in a statement on Twitter said the new sanctions are aimed at sabotaging Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack.

“Canada strongly supports removing Russian banks from SWIFT and targeting and restricting Putin’s war chest – the reserves of the Russian Central Bank. President Putin’s invasion cannot be allowed to succeed. We stand with the brave people of Ukraine.”

The SWIFT measure comes one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly called for Russia to be cut off from the international payment system, placing him among the most vocal proponents of the measure among Group of Seven leaders. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also favoured ejecting Russia from SWIFT.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the push to disconnect Russia from SWIFT, the global banking system in a video message on Feb. 26. Reuters

The European Union, led by Germany, had been the most opposed. The EU trades significantly with Moscow, including importing Russian oil, gas and wheat, and making payments through SWIFT.

The joint action will also sanction the Russian Central Bank to prevent it from deploying its international reserves “in ways that undermine the impact of our sanctions,” the joint statement said.

This coalition of countries also said they will take action to stop wealthy Russians linked to Russia’s government from seeking safe haven abroad.

“We commit to acting against the people and entities who facilitate the war in Ukraine and the harmful activities of the Russian government. Specifically, we commit to taking measures to limit the sale of citizenship – so-called golden passports – that let wealthy Russians connected to the Russian government become citizens of our countries and gain access to our financial systems.”

Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said there was no major Russian military presence in the capital, but that saboteur groups were active and he was imposing a curfew from Saturday evening until Monday morning.

Authorities have handed thousands of assault rifles to residents and told citizens to make petrol bombs to help repel Russian troops.

With files from Reuters and Adrian Morrow in Washington

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.