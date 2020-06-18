Who is part of the ‘big blue tent’ at the heart of second Conservative debate

Four contenders for the leadership of the federal Conservatives will make their pitch to members Thursday in an English-language debate that could chart the course for the final weeks of the contest.

Party members will start receiving their ballots in the mail next month, and for Leslyn Lewis, Erin O’Toole, Peter MacKay and Derek Sloan, this debate is likely to be the final chance to directly compare and contrast themselves with their rivals.

Lewis and Sloan were largely sidelined from the French-language debate Wednesday night, as their relative lack of ability in the language allowed MacKay and O’Toole to dominate.

One of the topics that drew the most heat between MacKay and O’Toole in French will be part of the debate again on Thursday: the role, and place, of social conservatives in the “big blue tent” the Tories say their party represents.

Social conservatives helped propel both Sloan and Lewis into the race, providing the initial signatures and cash they needed to run.

The party uses a ranked ballot, meaning members rank their preferred candidates from one to four. To win, a candidate must get a majority, and if none do in the first round of voting, the bottom candidate drops off, and the second choices of their supporters are tallied.

Lewis pointed out Wednesday that social conservatives will likely rank her and Sloan together, given their similar values.

The question becomes who do they pick next.

Many social conservatives have been offended by MacKay, Lewis said, alluding to but not repeating a comment he made after the federal election.

Then, MacKay said what had gone wrong for the party was that they were forced into debates about abortion and same-sex marriage, and the issues were “thrust onto the agenda and hung around Andrew Scheer’s neck like a stinking albatross.”

Months later he would say that he regretted those remarks, which Lewis acknowledged.

“He still has some way to go to prove that he respects social conservative values,” she said.

Lewis called O’Toole “middle of the road” on his position, making it hard for him to directly appeal to voters.

“I would think that Mr. O’Toole would want to garner the support of social conservatives, so I would think he would be very, very careful not to offend us,” she said.

MacKay had pushed O’Toole hard Wednesday on his personal position about abortion, a near repeat of a disastrous French-language debate during the last federal election when Scheer was also pressed for his position, and refused to answer.

MacKay’s attack came during a section on pipelines, when O’Toole was chastising him for the fact his supporters had attacked O’Toole’s Quebec platform.

As O’Toole tried to ask why, MacKay replied he had a question of his own:

“Are you pro-choice, or pro-life?” MacKay said in French, asking him repeatedly to answer and use specific words.

It was not until after the debate that O’Toole said specifically, in French, that he is “pro-choice.” He did not repeat the use of the phrase in English, saying instead he sees abortion as a woman’s right.

“It’s a right for women to make that decision,” he said.

O’Toole had sought to diminish MacKay’s claim to be the most progressive of the four, noting he had voted against a 2012 bill that would have expanded transgender rights, and later attacked O’Toole for voting in favour of it, using the highly pejorative term “bathroom bill.”

MacKay had retracted those remarks after the email was sent out.

But it wasn’t only O’Toole going after MacKay’s record.

Lewis, in one of her rare forays into the fray during the event, asked him whether he’d allow his cabinet members to vote their conscience on social questions.

“Yes,” said MacKay.

“Another weather vane,” replied O’Toole, an allusion to MacKay changing his position.

Earlier in the campaign, MacKay had told CBC that he would allow backbench MPs to introduce legislation on restricting abortion, but his cabinet would vote against it.

“I would vote against it and I would have the front bench vote with me, which would be against it,” he said at the time.

After the debates Wednesday, he insisted he wasn’t changing his mind, and the position of the party – agreed upon at their last convention – was to allow free votes on issues of conscience.

“I would expect that the members of the party, the elected members, including the cabinet, would respect the will of the party,” he said.

Social conservatives in the party risk being sidelined under MacKay’s leadership, Sloan suggested after the debates.

While they’d be expected to knock on doors and help advocate on issues like the economy, they’d be stalled from advancing things important to them, he said.

“I just don’t know if social conservatives would feel like they are having their say,” he said.

