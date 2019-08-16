Wilson-Raybould says she was contacted by RCMP in spring over SNC-Lavalin affair

Open this photo in gallery Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould delivers a speech to the First Nations Justice Council in Richmond, B.C., on April 24, 2019. Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

Former attorney-general Jody Wilson-Raybould says she was contacted by the RCMP in the wake of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould said that she was asked by media if the RCMP had contacted her in response to the Ethics Commissioner’s report, which was released Wednesday, and specifically following the RCMP’s public statement. Ms. Wilson-Raybould said the answer was no, but clarified that she was contacted by the Mounties in the spring.

“However, and after clarifying with the RCMP, I can confirm that I was contacted by them this past spring regarding matters that first came to the public’s attention on February 7, 2019, in a Globe and Mail article. I will make no further statement regarding the content of my discussions and communications with the RCMP," said Ms. Wilson-Raybould in an e-mail.

The RCMP said in a statement that it is “examining this matter carefully with all available information and will take appropriate actions as required. It would be inappropriate for us to provide anymore comments on this matter at this time."

Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion said in a report this week that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by using his authority over Ms. Wilson-Raybould to press her to overrule the Director of Public Prosecution’s decision not to negotiate a deal with SNC-Lavalin that would avoid criminal prosecution.

Mr. Dion’s investigation comes after Ms. Wilson-Raybould said she endured months of political pressure from officials in the Prime Minister’s Office to direct federal prosecutors to negotiate a deferred prosecution agreement with the engineering firm.

The Ethics Commissioner’s report said the Prime Minister directed his staff to find a solution that would protect SNC-Lavalin’s business interests. Mr. Dion also said Mr. Trudeau used his authority to “circumvent, undermine and ultimately attempt to discredit” Ms. Wilson-Raybould, who refused to intervene in the prosecution of the company.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet in February. Treasury Board President Jane Philpott resigned soon after, citing concerns about the pressure exerted on Ms. Wilson-Raybould. Mr. Trudeau ejected both MPs from caucus in April.

Mr. Trudeau has repeatedly said he accepts the report and takes responsibility for what happened but can’t apologize for standing up for Canadian jobs.