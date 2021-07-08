Wilson-Raybould won’t seek re-election, decries toxic partisanship in Parliament

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Open this photo in gallery Jody Wilson-Raybould looks on as one Reconciliation Pole and two Welcome Figures were unveiled during a ceremony in honour of truth and reconciliation on National Peoples Indigenous Day at the Vancouver School District in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, June 21, 2019. CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Jody Wilson-Raybould, the country’s first Indigenous justice minister who was expelled from the Liberal Party after she refused to intervene in a criminal proceeding, will not be running as an Independent in the upcoming general election.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould announced Thursday that she decided against seeking re-election because she is discouraged by the political system in Parliament that she said is too focused on partisanship over the public good.

“From my seat in the last six years, I have noticed a change in Parliament, a regression,” she wrote in a statement Thursday. “It has become more and more toxic and ineffective while simultaneously marginalizing individuals from certain backgrounds. Federal politic is, in my view, increasingly a disgraceful triumph of harmful partisanship over substantive action.”

In her statement, Ms. Wilson-Raybould said she intends to continue to fight for Indigenous reconciliation, social justice and climate change.

While discouraged by parliamentary politics, Ms. Wilson-Raybould said she was struck by the positive reaction of Canadians to the “flurry of horrific reports” about the abandoned graves of Indigenous children at residential schools.

“I have taken strength from reaction of this news by Canadians from coast to coast. I think Canadians are demonstrating that when we speak of our ‘legacy of colonialism’ it is not a reference to something in the past but to a reckoning that is taking place right now – one that requires transformative action today.”

She also has a memoir coming out in the fall that is likely to be released during the middle of a federal election. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is widely expected to call an election in August for September. Ms. Wilson-Raybould’s memoir is expected to touch on conversations she had with Mr. Trudeau that led to her resignation and eventual ouster from the Liberal Party.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould, and former cabinet minister Jane Philpott, resigned from the Trudeau cabinet in 2018 after they accused the Trudeau government of political interference in criminal proceedings against SNC-Lavalin, the Montreal engineering and construction giant. They were later expelled from the Liberal caucus and party.

Both women ran as Independents in the 2019 election with Ms. Wilson-Raybould winning her Vancouver-Granville riding and Ms. Philpott losing her Greater Toronto-area constituency. Ms. Philpott now heads the medical school at Queen’s University.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould was a British Columbia regional chief when she was personally recruited by Mr. Trudeau to run for the Liberals in the 2015 general election. After the Liberals won a majority, Mr. Trudeau appointed Ms. Wilson-Raybould as Canada’s first Indigenous justice minister and attorney general.

But her rising star with Mr. Trudeau and his inner circle in the Prime Minister’s Office quickly faded when she refused repeated requests to grant a deferred prosecution agreement to SNC-Lavalin, a Quebec company with strong ties to the Liberal government.

Her refusal to intervene led to her demotion to veterans affairs minister. The Globe and Mail later broke the story of attempted political interference in the SNC-Lavalin prosecution that led to a parliamentary inquiry; the resignations of top Trudeau lieutenant Gerald Butts and Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick; and a finding against the Prime Minster by the ethics commissioner.

Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion found that Mr. Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by improperly pressuring Ms. Wilson-Raybould to halt the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould said the political system needs to change and be more reflective in responding to the needs of Canadians and not the political advantage of those in power.

“The privileges we give political parties. The out-of-date norms of our first past the post electoral system. The power of the Prime Minister and the centralization of power in the hands of those who are unelected. The erosion of governing principles and conventions to the point that there are limited or no consequences for wrongful acts undertaken for political benefits,” she said. “Canadians need to lead our leaders.”

During the SNC-Lavalin affair, the Liberals launched a smear campaign against her in which Mr. Trudeau later apologized. Recently, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett had to apologize for sending a text message to Ms. Wilson-Raybould that suggested she was only interested in getting her MPs pension when she called on Mr. Trudeau to delay an election and focus on reconciliation in the aftermath of the discovery of mass gravesites at residential schools.

Ms. Wilson Raybould called the text message “racist” and “misogynist,” saying it was “indicative of a pattern of behaviour” she says she experienced while in the Trudeau cabinet.