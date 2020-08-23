Winner of Conservative leadership race revealed Sunday night

Open this photo in gallery Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates Erin O'Toole and Peter MacKay wait for the start of the French Leadership Debate in Toronto on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The new Conservative leader will be announced tonight, taking helm of the party at a pivotal time for the Tories, but also during a tumultuous time in Ottawa.

Four candidates are vying to replace outgoing leader Andrew Scheer: former cabinet minister Peter MacKay, Conservative MP Erin O’Toole, Toronto-lawyer Leslyn Lewis and member of Parliament Derek Sloan.

The winner will be announced at the Westin Hotel in Ottawa. Conservative members voted on a ranked ballot, marking their preferred candidates from one to four. After the first round, the candidate with the fewest first choice votes is dropped and their second choice is allocated to the remaining candidates. The party has been counting ballots all weekend, and the first ballot results are expected around 6 p.m. ET.

Whoever is named leader tonight could find themselves running to become Prime Minister in a matter of months – if not weeks. As Justin Trudeau’s minority Liberal government faltered under the weight of WE controversy and the sudden departure of Finance Minister Bill Morneau, the Prime Minister asked for the House of Commons to be prorogued until late September. When Parliament returns, the Speech from the Throne will lead to a confidence vote, and possibly, an election.

Even if an election doesn’t come soon, the next Conservative leader will take over during a rocky time in Ottawa. As the governing Liberals turn their attention to economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Conservatives will seek to assert themselves as the country’s voice of fiscal discipline.

The new leader takes over from Mr. Scheer who was elected in 2017, but who failed to defeat Mr. Trudeau’s Liberals in the 2019 election. Mr. Scheer resigned after the disappointing election loss that created division within the party but also after revelations that he used party money to pay for his children’s private school tuition.

Mr. Scheer’s resignation set the race in motion and a contest was officially underway in January, with contestants having until the end of February to enter but also needing to meet criteria set by the party to qualify. Some Conservative heavyweights, including Rona Ambrose and Jean Charest, considered entering the race but ultimately decided against it.

The campaign lasted much longer than anticipated having been halted at the end of March because of the pandemic. The race started again in April, with candidates campaigning primarily online and at socially distanced events.

Mr. MacKay and Mr. O’Toole are considered the frontrunners of the race, having the most experience in politics and name recognition. However, Conservatives have been surprised by Ms. Lewis’ performance and specifically her fundraising prowess.

Ms. Lewis, a social conservative, is a lawyer from Toronto who holds a PhD in law and a master’s degree in Environmental Studies. Mr. Sloan is the member of Parliament for Hastings-Lennox and Addington in eastern Ontario. He was known throughout the campaign for making controversial comments. In April, Mr. Sloan refused to apologize after questioning Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam’s loyalty to the country, asking in a Facebook video: “Does she work for Canada or for China?” He later said his comments were “deliberately” mischaracterized by the Liberals.

Mr. MacKay raised significantly more money than his opponents, with nearly $3.1-million in donations. Mr. O’Toole’s campaign raised $2.5-million, Ms. Lewis’ team said they passed the $2-million mark and Mr. Sloan raised $852,000, according to data from two interim reports filed with Elections Canada earlier this month.

The new leader may also find themselves preparing for an election in the fall. The fact that the Prime Minister has prorogued Parliament and set a date for a confidence vote after the Throne Speech shows that the Liberals are open to risking an election, according to pollster Nik Nanos.

Mr. Nanos said the Liberal advantage over Conservatives at the height of the pandemic has eroded with WE controversy and “anger and pessimism directed against the government on Ottawa is on the rise.” Mr. Nanos said WE controversy has turned some voters off from even considering voting Liberal.

However, he said the Conservative leadership race hasn’t materially generated more interest in Canadians voting Conservative, meaning so far, the race has not broadened the party’s tent.

