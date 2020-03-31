 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Politics

Register
AdChoices

With millions living in war zones and few resources, the coronavirus is a catastrophe in the making

Janice Dickson
Ottawa
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A member of the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the 'White Helmets,' disinfects a tent in the Kafr Lusin camp for the displaced by the border with Turkey, in Syria's rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, on March 24, 2020, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

AAREF WATAD/AFP/Getty Images

Families living in war-torn countries do not have the luxury of staying home in self-isolation, social distancing, or washing their hands with soap. At the hospitals that are still functioning in Yemen, Syria and Gaza, ventilators and even beds are scarce.

More than 15 million families bracing for the COVID-19 pandemic across these regions have access to fewer than 1,700 ventilators and beds, says a new report from Save the Children, a group dedicated to improving the lives of children around the world. The organization said that as of March 29, Syria had reported nine cases of COVID-19 and one death, and Gaza confirmed 10. Yemen has yet to declare any cases. However, experts say testing capacity in conflict zones is limited.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees representative to Yemen, Jean-Nicolas Beuze, said the UN agency is “extremely worried” about what harm the virus could do in Yemen. Conflict has destroyed half of the country’s medical facilities, and most people live in overcrowded neighbourhoods in camps for the internally displaced or refugees. He said social distancing is impossible.

Story continues below advertisement

As coronavirus spreads into shantytowns, Africa faces tough new test

The latest on the coronavirus: Toronto cancels all public events through June 30; Quebec warns of equipment shortages

“It’s a country where, yes, we can distribute soap, but a lot of people have no access to water, or have real difficulty accessing water, where changing social behaviours is going to be extremely complicated, and where, if there’s an outbreak, they cannot turn to the health sectors for proper response,” Mr. Beuze said in a phone interview from Yemen.

Almost four million Yemenis have been internally displaced, Mr. Beuze said, adding that there is a systemic risk of famine, and many malnourished people are at risk for cholera. According to Save the Children’s report, the country has 700 intensive care unit beds, including 60 for children, and 500 ventilators.

Mr. Beuze said Yemen is not receiving enough financial support, whether from Canada or other countries, adding that it is in a “critical situation."

Last week, the UNHCR asked for US$255-million as part of a wider appeal from the UN, to focus on countries that need support.

International Development Minister Karina Gould announced last week that Canada would contribute $50-million to the World Health Organization and other bilateral aid as a part of a $1-billion coronavirus response package. Some of the funding, Ms. Gould said, has been allocated to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

“They are really doing a global environmental scan and trying to address what the needs are of vulnerable people right around the world,” she said.

Emmanuel Massart, co-ordinator of operations in Syria for Médecins sans frontières (Doctors Without Borders), said that in the northwestern province of Idlib, more than 80 medical facilities have been destroyed.

Story continues below advertisement

“On top of that, you have about one million refugees. So it means that the health system is completely incapable of coping with the medical needs,” said Mr. Massart, who is based in Brussels, clarifying that he is referring to everyday medical needs, such as the flu or bronchitis.

He said that if a COVID-19 outbreak was added to the situation, people could not practise basic preventive measures. Self-isolating or social distancing are impossible in a cramped refugee camp with little shelter, he said, and where some families share tents.

“You are told you have to wash your hands, but there is not enough water in the camp and it’s not like there is soap and water taps everywhere. It’s impossible to wash your hands," he said.

“Today, the refugees in Idlib are very, very vulnerable, and we are afraid that COVID could be a catastrophe.”

Save the Children’s figures show that northwest Syria has 153 ventilators and 148 ICU beds, and northeast Syria has fewer than 30 ICU beds, 10 adult ventilators and one pediatric ventilator.

Osama Damo, Save the Children’s regional manager for the Middle East, said in an interview from Gaza that his organization has identified 70 ICU beds and 62 ventilators. He said Gaza has a few hospitals, but not all have intensive care units.

Story continues below advertisement

“This brings a lot of fear and anxiety among the different populations here … because the whole system has been overrun for many years due to the blockade. We are speaking here about two million people living in the Gaza Strip, which is a very highly densely populated area," he said.

Mr. Damo said “fear is skyrocketing” because if the virus spreads, “it will be very difficult first to contain, and to provide the medical treatment needed."

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies