With Netflix tax, politics have frozen the politicians

Open this photo in gallery Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer responds to a question during a news conference on April 19, 2018 in Montreal. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

It was a modest campaign video that probably had little impact on the 2015 election.

But Stephen Harper’s video warning that Liberals might levy a “Netflix Tax” has paralyzed Justin Trudeau and caused him headaches in Quebec. Now, it’s snagging Mr. Harper’s Conservative successor, too, and Andrew Scheer is trying to wriggle free.

The so-called Netflix tax – a catchy name for an imaginary tax – is a vivid case of two solitudes in Canadian politics.

There’s a gulf between the way the issue is framed in Quebec and in the rest of Canada. In English Canada, the “Netflix tax” is an unpopular levy; in Quebec, it’s a levelling of the playing field to stop foreign corporations from sucking the lifeblood out of cultural industries.

There is a common-sense solution: collecting the GST on the services of Netflix, Google and other foreign online businesses. But the politics have frozen the politicians.

Mr. Trudeau has done nothing. And now, Mr. Scheer is suggesting that, instead of taxing Netflix, he might remove taxes from Canadian competitors. That’s an artful way to paper over the two solitudes, but it will replace one tax problem with a bigger one.

At its simplest, the issue is whether foreign companies should have to collect GST on services such as music or video subscriptions or apps.

Consumers don’t want to pay tax on that stuff. Who would? So Mr. Harper put out a video – and e-mail blasts − during the 2015 election campaign suggesting the Liberals might impose a Netflix tax. Spooked, Mr. Trudeau promised he wouldn’t.

One problem with that is that those firms’ Canadian competitors must collect the GST. Netflix doesn’t collect GST, but Crave TV does. A Canadian online service ends up charging 5 per cent to 15 per cent more than a U.S. counterpart that is not legally considered to be carrying on business in Canada. Somehow, Apple collects GST on app downloads, but Google doesn’t. And Canadian companies are at a disadvantage.

In Quebec, that’s a hotly discussed issue, fuelled by complaints from well-known figures such as Pierre-Karl Péladeau, the one-time leader of the Parti Québécois and president of Quebecor, which must collect GST on cable subscriptions. Mr. Trudeau’s heritage minister, Mélanie Joly, has been pilloried by Quebec pundits for failing to impose a Netflix tax.

Now, it’s a conundrum for Mr Scheer, too. As Conservative leader, it would be awkward to flip-flop on Mr. Harper’s Netflix tax warnings. But Mr. Scheer is now making a concerted effort to woo Quebeckers, and getting pressure to support the taxing of foreign online services.

His suggestion seems like a political winner −instead of taxing Netflix, he’d stop taxing their Canadian competitors.

But that would make a bigger tax mess.

It’s important to remember there is no such thing as a Netflix tax. Some have floated ideas for an internet tax or cultural levy, but right now, this hot issue is about the GST.

In fact, the GST already applies to foreign online services, but the law doesn’t require firms like Netflix to collect it. Amazingly, subscribers are supposed to mail the GST to the Canada Revenue Agency. Few do.

It would be relatively simple to rewrite the Excise Tax Act so foreign online services are required to collect the GST, according to C.D. Howe Institute policy analyst Rosalie Wyonch. The European Union and Australia do something similar. Quebec will soon.

Mr. Scheer’s proposal, exempting online services from the GST, is far more complex. It might be good for online service vendors, including The Globe and Mail. But it creates distortions: Software sold in a store would carry GST, but not an online app. Firms might restructure services online to avoid collecting GST. Online services are a big and rapidly growing part of the economy, so GST revenues would shrink dramatically.

If Mr. Scheer wants to cut taxes, he should just cut taxes – not create sheltered sectors with a political tactic. It was a piece of political mischief, Mr Harper’s Netflix tax campaign, that painted politicians into a corner.

Now that both Mr. Scheer and Mr. Trudeau are facing pressure from Quebeckers to change course, it would be better to use the opportunity to take the simple way out, and apply the GST evenly.