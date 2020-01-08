With no embassy in Tehran, Ottawa to face consular challenges in responding to plane crash

Open this photo in gallery The Canadian flag flies at half-mast on the Peace Tower, to honour victims of Flight PS752 from Tehran to Kyiv that crashed shortly after takeoff, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 8, 2020. BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

The Peace Tower flag on Parliament Hill will be flown at half-mast in memory of the victims of the plane crash that killed at least 63 Canadians near Tehran, the Senate tweeted Wednesday.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the number of Canadians killed in the crash could change as more information, including details about dual citizens, becomes available.

“The situation remains extremely fluid. I have been in touch with my Ukrainian counterpart, and will continue to speak to all relevant authorities. The government of Canada is committed to working closely with international partners regarding any possible investigation,” Mr. Champagne said in a statement.

Younes Zangiabadi, a board member with the Iranian Canadian Congress, knew nine people killed in the crash. He called on the Canadian government to send its own team of investigators to Iran to look into the crash. He said the government should also consider establishing a direct flight between Toronto and Tehran, so Iranian-Canadians are not forced to take multiple, unreliable flights between the two countries.

Mr. Zangiabadi said emergencies such as Wednesday’s plane crash underline the need for Canada to reopen its embassy in Tehran, saying it is absurd that Canadians in Iran are being told to contact the embassy in Turkey if they need consular help.

“You have the families who have lost their loved ones and have been asked to contact the Canadian embassy in Turkey? Like, what is this? This is outrageous,” said Mr. Zangiabadi.

“I really hope this is a wake-up call for the Canadian government to not only think about the politics of diplomatic relations but actually the demands and the needs of Iranian-Canadians.”

Retired diplomat John Mundy was Canada's most recent ambassador to Iran before he was expelled from the country in 2007. He said the former Canadian embassy used to have two consular staff whose jobs were to help Canadians in distress in Iran, but Ottawa has lost that on-the-ground capability since cutting off diplomatic relations. That kind of emergency consular response is likely run out of Ottawa now, he said.

“Foreign Affairs would probably, given the size of the disaster, set up a pretty well-resourced team in Ottawa that would work full-time on this until they’ve provided whatever assistance they can to the families of the Canadians who have died in this accident. It would work with the Italian government and the Italian embassy on the ground in Tehran to do that,” Mr. Mundy said.

James Devine, an Iran expert at Mount Allison University, said Canada might also work with the British embassy in Tehran to gather more information, as three British citizens were also killed in the crash.

“It’s hard for us to do much. We’re going to have to work through another embassy,” Prof. Devine said.