 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Wood Buffalo mayor confident in federal government’s hearing on Frontier oil sands project

Marieke Walsh
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The mayor of Alberta’s Wood Buffalo Regional Municipality said he believes the federal cabinet is giving the proposed Frontier mine a fair hearing as it weighs approving the oil sands project.

With just days to go before the federal cabinet decides whether to approve, reject or delay a decision on the mine, Mayor Don Scott led a delegation to Ottawa to press the case for the proposed project from Teck Resources Ltd. The two-day lobbying effort took place as the cabinet’s decision faces ever-increasing scrutiny.

Proponents of the project, including Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, are framing the decision as a test of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s commitment to Alberta and national unity, while opponents say it will be a measure of the Liberal cabinet’s pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions and tackle climate change.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Trudeau is also facing rising pressure from within his own party as Liberal MPs start to publicly speak against it.

Mr. Scott said Thursday he believes cabinet is weighing the evidence on the case fairly and that’s what he’s hoping for what he called a "critical piece of Canadian infrastructure.”

Mr. Scott met with Transport Minister Marc Garneau, the Prime Minister’s special representative for the Prairies, Jim Carr, and had a phone call with Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson during his two days in Ottawa.

The Frontier mine would be built in the Wood Buffalo municipality, a sprawling area in northern Alberta that includes Fort McMurray and dozens of oil sands facilities. But even if cabinet approves the project, the mine’s future is far from certain. The economic conditions it needs to be viable – including a higher oil price and pipeline capacity – aren’t there.

Many other oil sands projects, which were already approved for construction by regulators, have been shelved because of those market conditions. But Mr. Scott said even if the Frontier mine doesn’t get built, he believes its approval would send an important signal to international investors that Alberta is “open for business."

He said he made the case for the economic benefits that the project would bring, including thousands of jobs and the potential for billions in government revenue. He said the ministers told him Alberta’s 100 megatonne emissions limit for the oil sands is “one of the factors being taken into account” in the decision.

Mr. Wilkinson told reporters he and other ministers were meeting with Mr. Scott because they are trying to hear all perspectives as they weigh their options.

Story continues below advertisement

The cap hasn’t been regulated and so isn’t being enforced, even as Ottawa says the oil patch is projected to hit the limit in the decade. On Wednesday, Mr. Wilkinson urged his provincial counterpart Jason Nixon to regulate the cap. However, Alberta disputes Ottawa’s emissions data and says the sector is “nowhere near” hitting its emissions limit.

The mine would add another 4.1 megatonnes in emissions from oil sands. Mr. Wilkinson said he and Mr. Nixon are scheduled to discuss the matter in a Friday call.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies