Wreck of Shackleton’s last ship located after tracking down telegram sent to Norway after it sank

Open this photo in gallery: A sonar image of the Quest on Sunday was the first sign of the vessel since it sank in 1962.Supplied

The Canadian-led team that found the wreck of renowned explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton’s last ship, Quest, launched an intricate detective operation to locate it, including tracking down the telegram the vessel’s owners in Norway received in 1962 telling them when and where it sank.

They examined extracts from the captain’s log to piece together the ship’s final movements, using a computer simulation to model where Quest likely sank. They also engaged a mathematician to calculate the probability of where the wreck might be found at sea.

The painstaking operation to locate the wreck was designed to ensure that the crew would search in the right area of the North Atlantic, and to determine the size of their “search box.”

Quest, on which the Shackleton died while on an Antarctic expedition in 1922, was discovered intact on Sunday on the seabed off the coast of Labrador by a search team that included seasoned shipwreck hunter David Mearns.

They found the vessel submerged in 390 metres of water. It had sunk in the Labrador Sea during a sealing expedition in 1962 after thick sea ice pierced its hull.

John Geiger, chief executive of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society who led the expedition, started probing Quest’s exact location six years ago when he found a clue in a short paragraph from an inquiry into the sinking of Quest, including its probable location, which the then-Norwegian ambassador to Canada had shown him.

Mr. Geiger had been told that American shipwreck hunters may also be interested in finding the vessel and an intense detective operation was launched late last year to find documents recording Quest’s location, including the original telegram.

Mr. Geiger and Antoine Normandin, assistant director of search operations and lead researcher, flew to Norway to try to find the family that owned the vessel in 1962, hoping they could aid the search and might have kept the telegram they received when Quest went down.

With the help of Geir Klover, director of Norway’s Fram Museum, they tracked the family down. They had held onto the telegram, sent to them by another sealing vessel in the area, and it included co-ordinates of where Quest had sunk and also informed them its crew had been rescued.

Quest had been sold to the Schjelderup family in Norway and converted back to its role as a sealer after Shackleton’s Antarctic expedition concluded six months after he died.

Norwegian Tore Topp, whose wife’s family owned Quest from 1923 to 1962, gave the expedition the telegram. He was on board the research vessel that found Quest on Sunday evening.

More sleuthing by Mr. Geiger and Mr. Normandin determined how accurate the co-ordinates in the telegram were and how and when Quest’s final location was calculated.

Open this photo in gallery: Ernest Shackleton waving goodbye as he embarks on the Shackleton-Rault Expedition to the Antarctic, September, 1921.Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

Having examined weather conditions in 1962 in the Labrador Sea as well as ice cover and tides, Mr. Normandin created a statistical computer simulation of the ship’s final recorded movements. A mathematician, hired by the team, modelled probabilities to help create an accurate picture of where the wreck would likely be located.

The team also found a copy of the original Norwegian inquiry report into Quest’s sinking, drawn up for insurance purposes, which noted where it went down off the coast of Labrador.

It included a statement by the captain describing the decisions he made and repeating the ship’s final co-ordinates as well as extracts from his log with further co-ordinates. Mr. Normandin studied the ship’s different speeds, and other variables including engine failure to determine where the ship ended up.

“I noticed that the captain’s timeline had inconsistencies,” he said in an interview. “So I wrote what’s called a Monte Carlo simulation to model different times when the ship could have turned to ensure that the final position actually made sense.”

By examining weather reports from the time, he concluded there would have been too much fog for the sealers who sent the telegram reporting where Quest sank to determine its location from the sun.

He probed whether the sealing ship could have used LORAN, a long-range navigation system developed by the United States in the Second World War for use by maritime convoys, to pinpoint Quest’s final location.

Mr. Normandin flew to northern Norway to search for the log of another sealing vessel that was in the vicinity of Quest when it went down, hoping to find clues about whether the LORAN system – which preceded GPS – was being used by sealers in the fleet.

A logbook from 1963 confirmed it was used at the time, which meant that the sealing ship that had sent the telegram would also likely have used it. The LORAN system determined a ship’s location by receiving radio signals from stations on land, but it was not precisely accurate.

Mr. Normandin examined other sources, including photographs of Quest’s sinking, to determine how far away it would have been from the sealing ship nearby that sent the telegram. He also researched whether the sealer may have used its own location and not Quest’s when it sent the co-ordinates.

“We found it just a few kilometres away from the co-ordinates where the ship sank. We didn’t go out there just wishing blindly that we would luck out,” Mr. Normandin said. “We actually went out there with a high degree of certainty that we were probably going to find this thing.”