Canadian Members of Parliament and invited guests applaud as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the House of Commons, March 15, 2022 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Invoking Vancouver, Edmonton and the CN Tower, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Canadian politicians and dignitaries to imagine bombs dropping in Canada as the federal government here decides just how far it should go in its support for Ukraine.

In a historic address to a joint session of Parliament on Tuesday, the war-time President appealed to Canada to do more for Ukraine.

“Justin, can you imagine,” the President asked in a direct appeal to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he wondered how he would explain the sounds of air raid sirens and bombs dropping on Canadian cities to his children.

“You all need to do more to stop Russia, to protect Ukraine,” Mr. Zelensky said.

Ninety-seven children have been killed so far, Mr. Zelensky told the gathering of politicians and dignitaries. “I would like you to understand and I would like you to feel this, what we feel every day.”

“Of course, I don’t wish this on anyone. But this is our reality in which we live,” he said.

Mr. Zelensky spoke to hundreds of people, including members of Parliament and Senators, who packed the House of Commons on Tuesday to hear his speech. The public galleries were also filled with diplomats and members of the Ukrainian Canadian community wearing Ukraine’s blue and yellow striped flag on their lapels.

The speech was part of Mr. Zelensky’s campaign to rally support for his country and push Western allies to give more humanitarian aid and bolster his military’s defences. Twenty days into the war, Russian bombs have killed hundreds of civilians, targeted hospitals, and flattened entire neighbourhoods. Canada and its NATO allies have so far rejected the central request from Mr. Zelensky for a no-fly zone over his country, saying it would draw the 30-member alliance into a direct war with Russia.

The President acknowledged the sweeping sanctions Canada has brought against Russia and the tens of millions of dollars in humanitarian and military assistance provided to Ukraine, but “unfortunately this did not bring the end to the war.”

He pushed for a no-fly zone to give people in Ukrainian cities the safety that those in Canadian cities enjoy and took issue with the requests for patience that he has received in response.

“Can you imagine when you call your friends, your friendly nations and you ask: please close the sky, close the airspace… how many more cruise missiles have to fall on our cities until you make this happen?”

“And they, in turn they express their deep concerns about the situation” and ask him to “hold on a little longer.”

“You can see that our cities like Kharkiv, Mariupol, and many other cities are not protected like your cities are protected: Edmonton, Vancouver,” Mr. Zelensky said.

“Each city that they’re marching through, they’re taking down Ukrainian flags,” Mr. Zelensky told Parliament. “Can you imagine someone taking down your Canadian flags in Montreal and other Canadian cities I know that you all support Ukraine.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the goal is to contain the war in Ukraine and avoid it spilling into the rest of Europe.

The UN Refugee Agency estimates that more than 2.9 million Ukrainians have fled the country and more than two million people are internally displaced by the violence. Poland has accepted the vast majority of Ukrainians so far, with more than 1.8 million going there since the war began on Feb. 24. In Canada meantime, the federal government did not provide The Globe and Mail with the number of Ukrainians who have come here in the last 20 days, but said since January, just about 7,400 have arrived.

Canada’s political leaders heralded Mr. Zelensky’s leadership and heroism as he guides his country through the war. Mr. Trudeau introduced the Ukrainian President to the joint-session of Parliament, heralding him as a “champion for democracy”

“Democracies around the world are lucky to have you as our champion,” the Prime Minister said to a long standing ovation and applause for Mr. Zelensky who acknowledged the welcome, with a nod and placing his hand over his heart.

“Your courage, and the courage of your people, inspires all of us,” Mr. Trudeau said. “You’re defending the right of Ukrainians to choose their own future. And in doing so, you’re defending the values that form the pillars of all free, democratic countries.”

The Prime Minister told Mr. Zelensky Canada likes to “root for the underdog.”

“We believe that when a cause is just and right, it will always prevail, no matter the size of the opponent,” he said. “This doesn’t mean it will be easy. Ukrainians are already paying incalculable human costs.”

Canada has pledged more than $110-million in military equipment to Ukraine, including Canadian-made air strike targeting equipment that is installed in drones used by the Ukrainian military. The federal government has also given Ukraine $960-million in financial assistance and $145 million in humanitarian assistance.

During a five-day trip to Europe last week, Mr. Trudeau also announced the government would spend $117-million for a fast-tracked immigration program for Ukrainians fleeing the war. Three weeks into the war, the streamlined program has not yet been launched, but it’s expected to start soon.

Over the weekend Ukraine’s Chargé d’Affaires Andrii Bukvych told CTV News Ukraine needs Canada to send more sophisticated weapons and air-defence systems immediately to push back Russia’s attack. And he noted that Canada has not lifted its visa requirements for Ukrainians and urged the country to expedite its processes to welcome people fleeing the war.

In his address to the British Parliament last week, Mr. Zelensky chronicled the first two weeks of war, detailing the daily violence inflicted on his country and invoking former prime minister Winston Churchill and Shakespeare.

“The question for us now is to be or not to be,” the president told British lawmakers. “It’s definitely ‘yes,’ to be.”

“We will not give up and we will not lose. We will fight till the end. At sea, in the air, we will continue fighting for our land. Whatever the cost.”

Following Mr. Zelensky’s address, the opposition leaders also had a chance to speak, beginning with Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen. She praised Mr. Zelensky for his courage and sacrificial leadership.

“The leadership you are showing, sir, is very rare,” she said, expressing horror at the heartbreaking imagines of hospitals and civilians being bombed by Russian forces.

Ms. Bergen urged the Trudeau government to open Canada’s door to Ukrainians who are huddled in overflowing train stations and make shift refugee camps in Eastern Europe.

“Canada must do whatever it can to cut through any red tape and welcome Ukrainians who are fleeing,” she told MPs.

“Although we know that what Ukrainians want most is to be able to live in their home nation, free, sovereign and peaceful. We can be a safe haven until peace is restored.”

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet urged Ottawa to allow displaced Ukrainians to come immediately to Canada and to provide Ukraine with more weapons to fight to the Russians. “Let’s arm the Ukraine more rapidly and significantly,” he said.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said imagining war in Canada as its happening Ukraine is “unfathomable.” He said Canada must answer the call for more help.

“We need to continue to apply the most severe of sanctions possible to target specifically President Putin,” Mr. Singh said. “We need to welcome Ukrainians that are fleeing this crisis, that are seeking refuge. We need to provide humanitarian help on the ground.”

Green Party MP Elizabeth May gave the final address following Mr. Zelensky’s speech. “Not one more life, please God,” she said. “Not one more Ukrainian child.”

