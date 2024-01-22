Broad conversations on affordability, housing to top agenda as federal cabinet meets
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said on Jan. 21 that three days of cabinet meetings in Montreal will focus on issues like the cost of living and housing. Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says he intends to make 2024 all about stabilizing grocery prices and attracting new international grocery companies.
The Canadian Press
