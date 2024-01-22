Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said on Jan. 21 that three days of cabinet meetings in Montreal will focus on issues like the cost of living and housing. Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says he intends to make 2024 all about stabilizing grocery prices and attracting new international grocery companies.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos