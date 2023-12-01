Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

The federal government has struck a deal to buy up to 16 Boeing P-8A surveillance planes to replace the aging Aurora fleet, at a cost of more than $10 billion. Defence Minister Bill Blair said on Nov. 30 it was the right choice for the Royal Canadian Air Force and will give Canada the same capabilities as its allies and adversaries alike.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos