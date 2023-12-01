Canada buying fleet of Boeing P-8A surveillance planes
The federal government has struck a deal to buy up to 16 Boeing P-8A surveillance planes to replace the aging Aurora fleet, at a cost of more than $10 billion. Defence Minister Bill Blair said on Nov. 30 it was the right choice for the Royal Canadian Air Force and will give Canada the same capabilities as its allies and adversaries alike.
The Canadian Press
