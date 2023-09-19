Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sept. 19 called on India to take seriously allegations that the country had a role in the death of a Canadian citizen, after New Delhi described those claims as 'absurd and motivated.' Trudeau revealed Sept. 18 that Canadian intelligence services are investigating 'credible' information about 'a potential link' between the government of India and the murder of British Columbia Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The Canadian Press