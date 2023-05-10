Liberal cabinet ministers defend response to foreign interference
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair on May 9 says Canada's intelligence agencies need to walk the line between being transparent with Canadians and protecting national security interests. Liberal cabinet ministers were pressed to explain what the federal government will do to combat foreign interference.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos