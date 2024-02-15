Skip to main content
The federal Liberals are renaming the quarterly payments sent to Canadians to offset the impact of the carbon price a to the Canada Carbon Rebate. Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan told reporters people are already factoring the quarterly rebates into their household budgets.

