No more carve-outs on carbon price, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Oct. 31 there will be no further carbon price carve-outs. The comment comes as criticism of his decision to temporarily exempt home heating oil from the policy mounts, and his cabinet tries to quiet accusations of regional political favouritism.
The Canadian Press
