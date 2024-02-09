Ottawa to explore tougher auto-theft penalties
The Liberal government is looking to put a dent in automobile theft by finding ways to ban devices commonly used to steal vehicles and eyeing tougher criminal penalties for perpetrators. The proposals presented on Feb. 8 are among the more concrete ideas that emerged from a daylong summit aimed at confronting the national scourge of auto theft.
The Canadian Press
