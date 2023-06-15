Poilievre calls for Mendicino to resign over handling of Paul Bernardo transfer
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on June 14 called for Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino’s resignation over allegations the minister lied about when he learned serial killer Paul Bernardo would be transferred from maximum- to medium- security prison. Mendicino is adamant he learned the news the day after Bernardo was transferred, but his staff were notified months earlier.
The Canadian Press
