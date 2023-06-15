Skip to main content
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on June 14 called for Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino’s resignation over allegations the minister lied about when he learned serial killer Paul Bernardo would be transferred from maximum- to medium- security prison. Mendicino is adamant he learned the news the day after Bernardo was transferred, but his staff were notified months earlier.

