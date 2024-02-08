Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said on Feb. 7 that he opposes the use of puberty blockers for transgender kids. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Poilievre wants to take away the rights of parents and kids to make the right choices for them with their doctors. And NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Poilievre is attacking vulnerable communities.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos