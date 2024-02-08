Poilievre confirms he opposes puberty blockers, Trudeau says he's attacking rights
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said on Feb. 7 that he opposes the use of puberty blockers for transgender kids. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Poilievre wants to take away the rights of parents and kids to make the right choices for them with their doctors. And NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Poilievre is attacking vulnerable communities.
The Canadian Press
