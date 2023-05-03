Trudeau says all threats against MPs must be taken seriously
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says CSIS and other intelligence officials must ensure any threats against MPs are made known after learning Conservative MP Michael Chong was never informed about a threat made against his family in Hong Kong. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says that is hard to believe.
The Canadian Press
