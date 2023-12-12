Trudeau says Conservatives successfully spinning carbon price as the cause of inflation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says in an interview with The Canadian Press that carbon pricing is not causing inflation, but he acknowledges the Conservatives have successfully convinced Canadians that it is. He says eliminating the carbon price would also eliminate the rebate cheques that are helping Canadians with the higher cost of living.
