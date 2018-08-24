Globe grammar quiz 2018: Are you smarter than one of our editors?

12 Headline: Activist shined a light on clerical abuse

Answer: B. One reader wondered if we would write: “I drived all the way from Ottawa to Toronto.” No, we wouldn’t (I hope!). That said, we would say: “An activist shined her shoes while waiting for the priest to confess his sins.” There’s no excuse for our error, but shine is among the verbs that are both “strong” and “weak,” depending on the precise meaning. Some verbs vacillate (and more so in Canada than many places, depending on whether the British or U.S. version has prevailed; thus, while we have pleaded guilty to this grammatical infraction, many criminals on U.S. crime shows would have pled instead). Strong (or irregular) verbs – drive, think, take, forgive – are so-called, as grammar expert Bryan Garner once put it, “because they seem to form the past tense from their own resources, without calling an ending to their assistance.” Weak verbs, by contrast, just sit there passively as humans turn them into the past tense by appending an “ed” suffix to their pliant backsides.

