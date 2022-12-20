Special to The Globe and Mail

Illustration by David Parkins

Test your mental mettle with this brain-twisting assortment of word, logic and number puzzles by Fraser Simpson, creator of The Globe and Mail’s cryptic crossword.

Just print off the PDFs below. Or pick up the Dec. 24 Globe and Mail for the printed version. Solutions for the crossword and cryptic will run in our Pursuits section on Dec. 31.

Enjoy!

