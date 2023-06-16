The increase in extreme weather incidents in Canada has created a trend of more people climate-proofing their homes to mitigate potential damage and economic loss as well as ensure their own safety.
When it comes to building environmentally friendly homes, much of the discussion in recent years has been around sustainability and net-zero buildings. But the ravages of climate change and weather events that destroy homes have not been a hot topic. Until now.
Daniel Clarke, an architect based in Vancouver, has focused on designing homes that will stand up to climate change.
“Architecture needs to be designed for extreme weather events,” Clarke says. He grew up in the colder parts of Alberta and is acutely aware of the threat of damaging, vicious weather. In Canada, those events can include wind, wildfires, hail, tornadoes, extreme heat and cold, flooding, drought and excessive snow.
First of all, climate-proofing homes is a matter of security and safety for families.
“If they don’t, they could die,” Clarke says. “Or they could be displaced. The home could be compromised to an extent that’s uninhabitable and you just have to replace it.”
Climate-proofing an existing home is less expensive than having to demolish an existing place and then rebuild, he says.
Clarke uses new technology and cutting-edge building science to build resilient homes and, while each geographic area of the country has unique challenges due to weather patterns, common elements include the use of materials such as “cross-laminated timber” to improve fire resistance and non-cumbustible siding, hurricane-resistant design, and stormwater management strategies to mitigate heavy rainfall. Other features would include airtightness, energy conservation, material reuse and water capture.
“When these things are integrated in a house, you get an incomparably comfortable and healthy home year-round – even through scorching heatwaves, extreme deep freezes and power outages – that costs far less to operate, lasts at least twice as long as a typical house, can be easily reconfigured for family needs in the future, and stands a very good chance of surviving extreme hail, wildfire, tornadoes, major earthquakes and floods without a scratch – for little to no extra cost to build,” he says.
Frank Lohmann, director of building science at the Canadian Home Builders’ Association, says climate-proofing homes has become a key consideration moving forward for both the new home construction and renovation industries.
The association has worked with FireSmart Canada, for example, to help builders integrate simple wildfire-resilient design principles and ignition-resistant materials into construction, renovation and landscaping projects.
“There’s no shortage of reasons why this should be necessary,” Lohmann says.
