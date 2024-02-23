Living in a luxury condo is not just about finding the suite of your dreams, but belonging to a community that is fostered by careful curation of common spaces that all residents can enjoy.
At 2Fifteen, a purpose-built luxury rental property in Toronto’s prestigious Forest Hill neighbourhood, the many common areas and amenities have quickly turned into a social hub. The building features a state-of-the-art workout centre, a rooftop terrace with lounge seating and firepits, a games room, spa facilities that include dry saunas, and a party room with fully equipped chef’s kitchen and coffee bar. Wireless access points are available on all the amenities on the ground floor, giving residents a seamless internet connection so they can work on their laptops after grabbing a coffee from the premier Faema coffee machine.
“You’re meeting your neighbours, socializing as much or as little as you want,” says Bryan Levy, chief executive officer of DBS Developments, the company behind the project. “Probably one of the best investments we made was that Faema machine, getting everybody together and creating a sense of community because one of the big things we are selling or renting is that experience.” People were craving the social element coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Levy adds.
Residents at 2Fifteen can make what they want out of the common spaces and take part in whatever resonates with their lifestyle needs. 2Fifteen offers a full slate of programs and experiences for their residents, such as wine tastings, yoga instruction, cooking classes and a variety of social events.
“It’s worked out well, to get that amount of interest,” Levy says. “Our events are widely attended. And that’s why we keep doing them and we obviously keep emphasizing the services we offer, and the overall experience. Those experiences will just keep getting better and better. And we’ll continue to increase the number of those events, too. We’re always looking for new ideas and fun activities.”
The Residences at Central Park is a 12-acre master-planned community from Amexon Development Corp. that overlooks the East Don Parkland ravine in Toronto’s vibrant Bayview Village neighbourhood. Offering more than 55,000 square feet of indoor amenity space, The Residences at Central Park is designed to offer convenience and relaxation.
The community’s proximity to nature, with nearby East Don River trails and park areas, was at the forefront of Amexon’s design philosophy, allowing it to create a vacation resort lifestyle, says Jason Shiff, executive sales manager at The Residences at Central Park.
Working with such award-winning firms as II BY IV Design Associates Inc. and Core Architects Inc., Amexon was able to offer five-star amenities, such as an outdoor skating rink, co-working stations, pet daycare, children’s daycare and a piano bar lounge. Those interested in luxury wellness amenities can choose from indoor and outdoor saltwater pools, and infrared sauna and steam room, a spacious, sun-filled fitness club with a juice bar, and The Park Spa for a restorative massage or facial treatment. There are also two expansive rooftop terraces, featuring one of the pools as well as a sundeck, cabanas and secluded Zen gardens.
At the heart of Amexon’s master-planned community is Central Park Common, an urban park with green spaces, art installations, and fountains and reflecting pools. Cafés and restaurants line the sidewalks, and year-round events include a farmers market, street vendors and live music.
“We feel outdoor spaces are extremely important to most buyers, and with Central Park being connected to the East Don Parkland, there will be a wide range of outdoor common spaces and green space,” Shiff says. “There will be outdoor gardens by the residential lounge/barbecue area and indoor spaces, including the elaborate lobbies that will have elements of landscaping features throughout.”
Central Park is also positioning itself as an ecofriendly community, with many green initiatives such as electric vehicle charging stations in every parking space – at a cost of between $10-million and $12-million – which is a first by a large-scale development in Canada, Shiff says.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.