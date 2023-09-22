Reclaimed, recycled and salvaged building materials find footing in Canadian buildings
High-quality wood boards and vintage fixtures, doors and cabinets salvaged from historic properties are proving to be valuable treasures for progressive and eco-conscious builders and homeowners searching for stunning statement pieces and features for new and existing homes. The move to reclaiming and repurposing aged building materials is spawning exciting new business ideas for renovators and demolition experts across Canada.
Adam Corneil is a serial entrepreneur and founder of two businesses, Unbuilders and Heritage Lumber, located in Maple Ridge outside of Vancouver. Corneil is deconstructing old attitudes about demolition and disposal and the timing couldn’t be better as the country’s net zero targets loom closer.
Visit Unbuilder’s website and you’ll see a message from Corneil: “Our vision is a construction industry where deconstruction and remanufacturing replaces demolition and disposal.” Corneil and his team are realizing that vision with projects that include the deconstruction of three commercial buildings in Victoria dating back to 1908.
“We preserved the front facade and deconstructed the back of the buildings,” Corneil says.
Corneil sold some of the wood recovered from the buildings and moved some of it to his second business, Heritage Lumber, a reclaim product manufacturer with its own mill that acquires reclaimed wood and produces flooring, cladding, custom-cut timber packages and furniture.
“The quality of the wood we recovered is gorgeous. One hundred-year-old Douglas fir is the hardest softwood you can get – the grain is super tight, clear of knots, stronger and straighter.”
At Heritage Lumber, customers are thrilled to discover yellow cedar rail ties salvaged from the Englewood Railway, hand-hewn beams from a 1900s barn and Douglas fir siding from a 1913 purpose-built dairy. The salvaged items are transformed into one-of-a-kind tabletops, side tables, fireplace mantels and other pieces that are sold in Western Canada and the United States.
“Utilizing reclaimed wood and boosting deconstruction as a service will keep CO2 out of the atmosphere, more trees in the ground and lumber out of our overflowing landfills,” Corneil says.
Reclaimed wood is shown to have nearly 12 times less embodied carbon than newly cut lumber, making it the most sustainable building material on the market. Every tonne of salvaged lumber saves roughly five tonnes of CO2 from entering the atmosphere.
Three years ago, Corneil pitched his businesses on the popular television show Dragons’ Den. “They really grilled me! Manjit [Minhas] dug into the financial details. It was tough,” Corneil says. In the end, all the Dragons made an offer. “What that experience did was to validate our business. Six very smart people thought we had a good idea and saw this as the future. We did close an investment with several Dragons who are now shareholders.”
Today, Unbuilders holds the City of Vancouver’s record for its salvage and recycle rate on a single-family home. “We achieve an average of 90-per-cent waste diversion for buildings we deconstruct, and we have hit as high as 99 per cent.”
Not one to rest, Corneil is working toward his big goal: one where business and industry are dedicated to creating sustainable, low-carbon impact, built-to-last and built-to-change buildings across Canada. He sits on the National Zero Waste Council, a non-profit initiative of Metro Vancouver that is bringing together organizations to advance waste prevention and the circular economy in Canada. He also worked with the City of Victoria and North Vancouver to help develop new deconstruction bylaws.
In 2022, Victoria introduced a demolition waste and deconstruction bylaw to salvage valuable wood and other construction materials from homes being demolished in Victoria. The bylaw will be implemented in two phases to grow industry capacity and to align with the city’s housing strategy. Salvaging reusable and recyclable materials from building demolitions in Victoria has the potential to divert 3,000 tonnes of waste from landfills every year. This represents roughly 15 per cent of Zero Waste Victoria’s 2040 target.
Corneil hopes other municipalities across Canada will follow suit. With that in mind, he reached out to Baeumler Approved in Burlington, Ont.
“I wanted to learn how to be the change I envisioned and to help other demolition companies become deconstruction companies,” Corneil says. “Baeumler is one of the best out there in terms of licensing and supporting quality businesses to grow and succeed.”
Corneil connected with Stephen Weir from the Baeumler team. Weir, too, believes the industry is experiencing significant change, with more Canadians looking for reclaimed and repurposed materials that bring warmth and character to their new or existing homes.
“People think about lumber as this renewable resource, but it can take 100 years to get the quality you would find in a piece of aged Douglas fir,” Weir says. “We also know that government mandates for reused building materials are going to be even more prevalent in the future.”
Founded by HGTV Canada’s Bryan Baeumler, Baeumler Quality Construction is a full-service construction company with a client-centric approach combined with best-in-class construction and craftsmanship and a commitment to use sustainable materials and practices wherever possible. The company will often take clients to Historic Lumber in Acton, Ont., where they can choose from a vast selection of antique beams and flooring, brick, hardware, windows, doors and more, all salvaged from circa 1800 homes and barns. Items can be remilled to meet clients’ needs.
With the company’s unique Baeumler Approved program, clients can connect with contractors, trades, and home service providers from across Canada that are vetted by the company and selected for their high standard of quality, integrity and honesty. In 2023, Unbuilders made the list.
“I’m excited to see where this goes,” Corneil says. “In Portland, United States, you can’t demolish a building anymore. Most of the San Francisco Bay area as well as Pittsburgh, Chicago and Houston are moving in that direction. We want unbuilding to take shape across Canada.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.