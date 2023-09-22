One Roxborough West and No. 7 Dale are two unique, boutique condo projects that offer nature, space and quiet in the heart of urbanness
The British term “high street” refers to a focal point of a city, a central thoroughfare for small and large luxury shops. It’s a place that suggests an elevated rank.
In Toronto, that’s Bloor Street and the Yorkville neighbourhood, the city’s preeminent luxury hub. It’s an area that’s quickly evolving, with a cluster of shiny new luxury condo towers and hotels rising up – such as the Four Seasons, Park Hyatt, Andaz and the W Toronto hotels – as well as tony restaurants and such luxury brands as Rolex, Versace, Hermès, Christian Louboutin, Chanel and Burberry.
There are younger buyers flocking into Yorkville as it becomes a trendier and more bustling, livable and walkable neighbourhood. The neighbourhood’s traditional boundaries have been roughly Bloor Street to the south, Davenport Road to the north, Yonge Street to the east and Avenue Road to the west. When you talk to people from City Hall, they will tell you that the Yorkville of today has no defined boundary. And for real estate developers in the area, that presents an opportunity to build residential projects that give home buyers the best of two worlds: low-rise, bespoke, boutique-style condominiums with spacious suites for people rightsizing from larger, single-family homes in quiet neighbourhoods that are close to the area’s urban hustle and bustle.
Perhaps no one is doing that better than developers like North Drive Investments Inc., with projects such as 10 Prince Arthur and the upcoming One Roxborough West, and Platinum Vista Inc., with No. 7 Dale.
One Roxborough West, a 12-storey, mixed-use project, will be situated on Roxborough Street in the Summerhill area, right off Yonge Street, which is a neighbourhood steeped in character and which features smaller, independent retail shops along the casual walk from where the project will be located down to Yorkville. The project’s architect, Trevor Wallace of Reflect Architecture, speaks about the “dichotomy” between the energy and bustle of urban living and the neighbourhood of historic, single-family homes and some of the prettiest tree-lined streets in the city that is just steps away.
“To honour the distinctive address, we opted for a contextually responsive design that marries the tree-lined residential neighbourhood with the cosmopolitan high street,” says Jordan Morassutti, co-founder of North Drive. “The duality of the high street and home became the drumbeat of the project. One Roxborough West is unapologetically urban, done at an intimate scale (27 suites). The building merges the space and privacy of a Rosedale home with the lock-and-go convenience of a condominium and the services of hotel.”
No. 7 Dale, a 26-suite, four-storey luxury boutique property overlooking Rosedale Valley that was designed by architect Siamak Hariri, was the result of a similar approach. It too has spacious residences in serene locations that are a stone’s throw from urban action. Sitting out on the outdoor terrace, perhaps with a glass of wine, watching the birds or maybe spotting the occasional red fox, the homeowner can also see Yorkville luxury towers sprout up above the treelines in the near distance.
These are residential projects for discerning buyers that require the top design talents in the city. At No. 7 Dale, the developer is ramping up for a late fall opening, with just nine suites left for sale (ranging from $7-million to $9-million for seven of them and two penthouses ranging from $14.9-million to $19.9-million). Interested buyers can view Suite 207, which is still for sale, and whose 3,428-square-foot-space has been fully furnished. It features an open floor plan, oiled-oak flooring, solid marble slab floors, large-glass fireplace, sleek chrome fittings and a Dada kitchen with Gaggenau appliances.
The project fits seamlessly on winding Dale Avenue, next to the ravine. Part of that is accomplished through numerous project details and rich materials, such as thin, sleek bricks on the exterior that were imported come from Denmark, floor-to-ceiling window systems from Belgium, bronze elements on such structures as picket railings throughout, an infinity-edge water feature near the entrance clad in black granite, and the crust-faced and smooth-faced natural Algonquin limestone on the exterior.
Platinum Vista budgeted $2.3-million for landscaping at No. 7. The project was skillfully built around two 100-year-old trees, a beech and a London plane tree – which is notable for its exfoliating bark, whose brown outer layer peels away to reveal a smooth, creamy-white bark underneath – and the grounds feature mature trees and hedges. The landscaping alone will make the building look like it has been there for 50 years, says Hunter Milborne, the president and chief executive officer of the Milborne Group, the sales and marketing company behind No. 7 Dale.
“You can’t wait for these little twig trees to grow up,” he says.
The developer, Platinum Vista, was presented with a unique opportunity when they started to dive into the project.
Rosedale is one of the few neighbourhoods in the city that has been governed by a Heritage Conservation District Plan. Every house in the neighbourhood is rated based on that – either A (most historically significant), B (historically significant), and C (least historically significant of the three). The first two categories are like an easement, so developers can’t touch those. The last category is more subjective; the City will allow those properties to be torn down if the developer can show that they will build something of equal or better architectural merit, Milborne explains.
There were three C-rated homes in a row, that plus the fact the Official Plan for Rosedale, where No. 7 Dale is based, allowed for four-storey apartments.
“There weren’t three [of the last category] in a row anywhere else on a ravine in the boundaries of Rosedale,” Milborne says.
And that opened a door to do something special on the site. The developer wasn’t interested in dropping down just any condo. Being mindful of the heritage, character and culture of the neighhourhood, they wanted to create a landmark, Milborne says. That included being respectful of the forest canopy of the Rosedale ravine.
“We wanted to preserve the London plane and American beech trees, and make them a feature of the site,” he says.
That desire to create something special was why Siamak Hariri came aboard as architect.
Hariri, a founding partner of Hariri Pontarini Architects, has a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized buildings that have won over 60 awards. Hariri has created several landmarks over his career, including projects for some of Canada’s most beloved cultural and educational institutions.
The Canadian headquarters of McKinsey & Company is the youngest building to receive City of Toronto heritage landmark designation. More recently, his projects include the Tom Patterson Theatre at the Stratford Festival, the Nicol Building for the Sprott School of Business at Carleton University, and the Bahá'I Temple of South America.
Construction on No. 7 Dale started in May 2020. And the end result is a unique, meticulously and artfully designed residential condominium project that melds with the stately homes in this special area of Toronto.
“[No. 7 Dale] is really a jewel,” Milborne says.
