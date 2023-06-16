Canada’s luxury home market saw muted sales in the first quarter of 2023 as a shortage of conventional and top-tier inventory compelled real estate sellers and buyers to defer activity into the second quarter in anticipation of more property listings.
But a recent report by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada said demand for luxury and conventional housing continues to intensify as previously sidelined sellers and buyers signal their need and readiness to transact in the season ahead. As well, real estate market confidence remains strong across the country.
“There has been an immense build-up of demand for housing mobility across Canada’s conventional and luxury real estate market over the past few years, and confidence in the short- and long-term performance of the country’s major metropolitan real estate markets has been unwavering,” says Don Kottick, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.
“A significant cohort of prospective home buyers and sellers who were reluctant to make a move in 2022 have now adjusted their expectations to new market norms, and are now pre-qualified, highly motivated and anxious to find a home that meets their needs and lifestyle,”
Kottick says the greatest challenge is a lack of housing supply across every price point and housing type. “This shortage is placing a chokehold on real estate markets that would otherwise be primed for healthy activity and will mean that properties priced appropriately for the market will see qualified interest and uptake in the coming months.”
Prices have stabilized across Canada’s luxury and conventional real estate market, Kottick says, despite the build-up of consumer demand. In light of elevated interest rates and carrying costs, prospective buyers and investors are discerning, strategic and unwilling to bid up properties beyond current market values.
He describes the luxury market across the country as being “really healthy.” More listings are coming onto the market and there’s huge pent-up buyer demand in high-demand neighbourhoods.
“We’re seeing this right across the country whether it’s Halifax, Toronto, Muskoka, Calgary, right out to Victoria,” Kottick says.
Phil Soper
" The major similarity is the lack of inventory. Inventory at the high end is tough. …We’re seeing a lot of new build activity in the luxury segment. Probably the most we’ve seen in a decade and it’s still not meeting the demand.
President and chief executive officer of Royal LePage
“We had a period where we had a phenomenal rush and then we had kind of the doldrums for a bit and … since the start of the year there’s been this trajectory that’s been increasing and we’re starting to see numbers in certain areas that are surpassing 2019 and 2020. There’s been a lot of pent-up demand. We’ve had a chronic shortage of listings. We still don’t have enough listings or properties relative to our population. That’s going to be the underlying core message probably for the next five to 10 years. We just need to have more properties on the market. The buyers are there.”
Phil Soper, president and chief executive officer of Royal LePage, says that, when comparing the luxury home market to the broader residential market, there is one primary difference and one great similarity.
“The difference is interest rates seem to be impacting the luxury market less than it has the overall market. We believe it’s because people in this sector are using other assets … to trade up or trade in the space, or they’re just cash rich,” he says.
“Regardless, relative to the value of the properties they’re buying there’s a lot of more cash and equity.
“The major similarity is the lack of inventory. Inventory at the high end is tough. …We’re seeing a lot of new build activity in the luxury segment. Probably the most we’ve seen in a decade and it’s still not meeting the demand.”
Elton Ash, executive vice-president of Re/Max of Western Canada, agrees that inventory is the biggest issue facing the Canadian luxury home market.
“The issue in the luxury end of things is that the year kicked off somewhat uncertain because of fears of recession,” he says. “There’s a returning confidence in the overall economic picture for Canada and we’re seeing that in the luxury market but the big issue here is there’s a lack of inventory.
“And sellers are reticent to put their home on the market with a fear of what will they buy. That’s really the bottom line.”
A look at luxury listings: Some of the priciest homes for sale in Canada as of May 30
$59,800,000
4838 Belmont Ave., Vancouver
MLS® Number: R2777616
This elegant mansion in prestigious Point Grey has a grand foyer with an elevator and more than 12,000 square feet of living space with Italian marble flooring on the main level. It features a massive chef’s kitchen with marble countertops, an open-plan living room, dining room and family room with access to a 1,404-square-foot patio. There are five well-appointed bedrooms and the lower floor features a media room, living area with a wet bar, wine cellar, gym and pool. An entertainment-sized rooftop deck with fireplace has views of water, mountain and city.
$45,880,000
12391 Pixton Rd., Lake Country, B.C.
MLS® Number: 10270346
This waterfront estate on Okanagan Lake provides 8.5 acres of lush landscaping and approximately 850 feet of water frontage with a state-of-the-art wharf system. In the nearly 20,000-square-foot main residence are vaulted ceilings with wood beams, wood-burning fireplaces and a marble-tiled corridor. An expansive outdoor living area has a pool, hot tub and covered patios. The main wing boasts a chef’s kitchen, dining area and great room, theatre, home gym, wine cellar and more. It also has a private guest wing and an additional caretaker’s residence.
$45,000,000
24 Park Lane Circle, Toronto
MLS® Number: C5954313
This Bridle Path mansion is under construction and will be ready in the spring of 2024 for the buyer to customize. It features a lush and pristine gated, three-acre ravine overlooking its river view. There is more than 28,000 square feet of luxury space plus a 12,000-square-foot lower level with indoor pool and 12-car garage arena. It also boasts a limestone facade, ballroom, sweeping staircases, main and upper-level primary suites, main and catering kitchens, radiant heated floors and state-of-the-art technology and automation.
$35,888,000
730 Fairmile Rd., West Vancouver MLS® Number: R2753642
This newly completed, private estate offers amazing city, mountain and harbour views on just over half an acre. There is 14,759 square feet of living space on four levels and it features dual foyer staircases, living/dining areas with limestone and marble fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen. Downstairs includes a wet bar, lounge and wine room, with exercise, media/theatre, games and nanny rooms. There is a half-size indoor basketball and/or ballet studio, walkway to an indoor pool, elevator, heated drive, four-car garage and more.
$33,900,000
730 Ch. Thomas-Robert,
Lac-Tremblant-Nord, Que.
MLS® Number: 26873436
This awe-inspiring estate on Lake Tremblant in Quebec features a gated 700-metre private road that flows through 52 acres of untouched forests. The stately home is perched above a cliff overlooking the most sought-after resort of the northeast. Inside, the luxury 18,880-square-foot residence incorporates materials such as stone and wood, which transcends into a grandiose, but perfectly proportioned masterpiece.
MLS listing descriptions have been edited and condensed.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.