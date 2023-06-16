Canada’s real estate industry is pushing boundaries when it comes to creating housing alternatives that are smart, sustainable and affordable. Likewise, some municipalities are introducing or revising the bylaws and zoning requirements to pave the way for building structures such as laneway homes and garden suites.
It’s a new era – one that requires knowledge and a good dose of imagination.
Two people helping to usher in that era are real estate consultant Melissa Vass Scott and Ryan Poulter, owner of Fernwood Home & Garden. Fernwood is one of the first companies to be selected for Baeumler Quality Construction’s Baeumler Approved program, a free resource that helps homeowners connect with contractors, tradespeople and home service providers from across Canada.
Baeumler Approved companies like Fernwood are selected for the program because of their reputation for quality service, integrity and honesty.
Driven by a desire to offer more affordable housing for future generations, Vass Scott and Poulter pooled their skills in manufacturing, flipping homes, and quality design and building to create a prototype on their property in Hamilton. Their goal is to sell the possibility of a detached office, art studio and ultimately a laneway suite to prospective clients.
“We both are inspired by quality alternative building materials and wanted to incorporate new and innovative products that we see on a regular basis in a design that could have a multidimensional approach to solving a very serious shortage of housing,” Vass Scott says.
In the backyard of their property behind their 137-year-old home is a modern, 103-square-foot suite that was the result of a dream that was years in the making. By 2022, they were able to make the dream into reality when Poulter began pouring the concrete base.
“We kept everything local and energy efficient,” Poulter says.
“We used organic insulation. We asked suppliers for end of the line or mismatched flooring that would likely have gone to waste otherwise. The roof cladding uses quality metal and is made by an Amish company in Tillsonburg.”
A laneway house, often referred to as a laneway suite, is a residential unit that is separate from a primary residence and is typically located in the rear yard of a property and is connected to a public laneway. There are 2,400 laneways spanning more than 300 kilometres in Toronto.
Garden suites are similar to laneway houses except that they are located on properties that are not connected to a laneway.
In 2021, the City of Hamilton changed its bylaws to allow for the construction of secondary or additional dwelling units that are internal to the main dwelling (such as a basement apartment) or a self-contained dwelling separate from the main dwelling on a lot.
The City of Toronto introduced new bylaws to ease the way for the construction of secondary structures like garden suites and laneway houses in 2019.
At the same time, it launched The Affordable Laneway Suites Pilot Program, providing funding in the form of a forgivable loan of up to $50,000 for eligible property owners developing a laneway suite. The loan will be forgiven in 15 years from the date when the first tenant occupies the laneway suite.
Vass Scott and Poulter say they are puzzled as to why more people aren’t aware of the options available to them.
“Shedding more light on these possibilities and raising public awareness around zoning, permits and financing would go a long way toward addressing a lot of our housing issues in this country,” Vass Scott says.
Gabion Developments is a design and build company founded by a group of engineers that is also interested in building laneway houses. One of their most recent projects is 321 Manning Ave. in Toronto, a marvel of wood, waves and windows that look out to the Toronto skyline on one side and a famous church on the other.
Reza Baharivand, president of Gabion Developments, says the original home was 100 years old and a storey and a half with a tiny basement.
“It had experienced additions over the years, but the owners wanted something larger and more modern,” Baharivand says.
“A teardown was out of the question – the house was within inches of the neighbours’ property lines. New bylaws that require a greater distance from those lines would mean they would lose rather than gain space with a new build. Instead, we basically gutted the house, and opened it up to discover the foundations weren’t done properly. We had to take the load off the old foundation and put it on the newer one that we built in front of it.”
Baharivand and his colleagues encountered other obstacles. “We had little room for building materials on the property, so we removed the homeowners’ shed and used the laneway to build from the back of the house,” he says.
With construction complete, Gabion and their clients would face one final hurdle. Having met all the city’s requirements for a laneway house, the fire department’s requirements posed some challenges. “We tried everything. In the end it was approved as a garage instead,” Baharivand says.
“In downtown Toronto and across the country this kind of option is great for homeowners as an investment opportunity, for office space or for newcomers,” Baharivand says.
“There is so much potential, but it can be so hard to do from a permitting and approval perspective.”
Not to be deterred, Baharivand and Gabion Developments are looking forward to more innovative laneway projects.
“Our clients love their home. The neighbours love it. And we’ve heard from people who have seen 321 Manning Ave. and are interested in developing their own laneway house.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.